Check your inbox — Microsoft just sent out the first wave of ChatGPT Bing invites

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Microsoft’s revamped ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine is here, and the first wave of invites is already out. After previewing the new search engine last week, Microsoft set up a waitlist for the first wave of ChatGPT Bing testers. If you signed up, check your email to see if Microsoft has granted you access.

According to Microsoft, more than 1 million people signed up to get an early preview of the ChatGPT-powered Bing, and for good reason. When we tested the new search engine at Microsoft’s headquarters, it proved itself extremely useful immediately (despite a few rough edges).

Bing copilot AI chat interface.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

While the preview included only a few standard prompts and responses, this full-use ChatGPT option is set to work similarly to OpenAI’s proprietary system. This announcement and rollout occurred not long after Microsoft confirmed an extended collaboration and multibillion-dollar investment with OpenAI. The companies have been working together since 2019.

Related

Select Bing users who opted in to test out the ChatGPT support should have received an email invite to try out the new version of the search engine, which remains desktop-only for the easiest access. Microsoft plans to bring the new search engine to phones and tablets eventually, but this early access preview is only available on desktop.

According to Windows Central, the email reads: “We’re excited to give you access to an early preview of the new Bing — your AI-powered copilot for the web. As you start using the product, we would love your feedback to make the new Bing even better – please use the feedback buttons to help us learn. We don’t have a mobile experience ready yet — we are actively working on it and will have it ready soon. Until then, please continue to use the new Bing on desktop and download the Bing app from your favorite app store to ensure you are ready for the best experience when mobile is ready.”

Still, Microsoft hopes the addition of ChatGPT to Bing will help ingratiate users to its products. The brand is not the only one updating its browsers with artificial intelligence. Last week, Opera announced its plans to integrate ChatGPT capabilities into its browser in the form of a “Shorten” button in the address bar, which would allow AI to summarize the text of a webpage or article. Similarly, Google recently announced its own Bard AI tool for its own Chrome browser.

There is no word on how many people have already been granted preliminary access to the new Bing search engine with ChatGPT integration.

Currently, there is a waitlist if you are interested in trying out the new Bing search engine. Simply access bing.com/new then click Join the waitlist. The new version of Bing is expected to be widely available later this year. However, there are some options that can help you move up on the waiting list, including making Microsoft Edge the default on your computer and downloading the Microsoft Bing mobile app via a QR code.

