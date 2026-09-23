Bitdefender’s new VPN is built for AI agents, and there’s some sound logic behind it

Major tech companies like Google, Samsung, and Apple are all working to make AI assistants more capable, including giving them the ability to handle tasks across apps and services on a user’s behalf.

There is, however, a privacy concern that comes with letting an AI agent browse the web for you. Its activity can still be tied to your IP address, which is where Bitdefender’s new VPN for AI Agents comes in.

So how does a VPN for AI agents work?

Bitdefender VPN for AI Agents works differently from a conventional VPN. Instead of routing everything on a computer through the same connection, it creates a separate private connection whenever a supported AI agent needs to access the internet. The service uses an MCP server and stays inactive until an agent calls on it for a task. Bitdefender then creates an isolated container for that prompt, routes the agent’s network traffic through its VPN, and deletes the container once the task is finished. Cookies, cache, and other session information are not carried over to the next task.

Meanwhile, the rest of the computer continues using its regular internet connection. Someone could, for example, have an AI agent research information through the VPN while their browser and other apps remain on the normal network. There are a few situations where such separation could be useful. An agent researching a health or legal question would not have to expose the user’s usual IP address to every website it visits. The same setup could be used for regional price comparisons, checking content available in different countries, or giving an agent a separate connection while working on public Wi-Fi.

What does the VPN actually protect?

There is an important distinction here. Bitdefender VPN for AI Agents protects the agent’s network traffic and masks the IP address used to reach websites. It does not hide prompts from the AI service processing them. Protection also depends on the agent sending its requests through Bitdefender’s MCP tools. If an AI application uses its own networking tools instead, that traffic may continue through the user’s regular connection.

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The public beta currently works on macOS and supports Claude Desktop, Cursor, Codex, and OpenCode. Bitdefender is pitching the service at regular consumers, although its initial app support leans heavily toward coding and developer tools. Bitdefender is offering access for free during the beta period, while support for additional operating systems is planned.