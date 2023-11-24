Black Friday 2023 deals are here, which makes now the best time to build a new PC. In the last few years, PC gaming has steadily grown more and more expensive, but with discounts as significant as what we’re seeing this year, you can build a solid gaming PC even if you’re on a tight budget.

If the prospect of building your own PC seems daunting, don’t worry. I’ve scoured countless pages of deals on PC hardware and prepared you a build that’s cheap, ready to go, and perfect for AAA gaming. Check it out below, complete with my recommendations for some alternatives if you want to customize your PC to your needs.

Your budget gaming PC build

Component Price Link CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600 $127 GPU PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6600 $187 Cooler Cooler Master Hyper 212 Halo Black $29 Motherboard Gigabyte B550M Aorus Elite AX AM4 $110 Memory Crucial Pro 32GB DDR-3200 $46 Storage TeamGroup MP34 M.2 NVMe SSD 1TB $47 Case Phanteks Eclipse G300A $40 Power supply Corsair CX750M 80 Plus Bronze $75 Total $660

Here it is — a cheap PC build that will still let you comfortably game at 1080p, including AAA titles. For some of the most demanding games, you may have to be ready to compromise on some settings, but for just $650, this build is a steal.

Let’s go over what you’re getting here and discuss any possible changes that you could make. Mind you, everything is discounted right now, so it’s best to shop quickly before these components sell out.

Processor

Picking AMD’s AM4 platform for a build at this budget is a logical choice. It’s still more than solid, but it’s also a lot cheaper than its AM5 alternatives, making it one of the best gaming processors in this price range. The Ryzen 5 5600 comes with six cores and 12 threads, but also a surprisingly high maximum clock speed of 4.4GHz. If you’re willing to spend a bit more, the Ryzen 7 5800X is now just , and that’s a considerably faster CPU. On the other hand, for better future-proofing, the Ryzen 5 7600 is a logical choice, now also discounted to .

Keep in mind that swapping for the 5800X may require a better cooler. However, upgrading to the Ryzen 5 7600 will need a whole new motherboard, RAM, and possibly other changes, so verify compatibility before you shop.

Graphics card

We’re sticking to AMD here, and while I’ll provide you with a Nvidia alternative a little down below, keep in mind that it’s AMD that makes the best GPUs for budget PCs. The RX 6600, now discounted thanks to Black Friday deals, is an affordable choice for 1080p gaming. While this is a last-gen card, it holds up well to this day, and AMD doesn’t incentivize switching to newer hardware as much as Nvidia does, so you’ll be fine with the RX 6600.

Want some changes? Nvidia’s RTX 3060 is also on sale for Black Friday, and it’s faster than the RX 6600, but it’ll cost you (which is still a massive discount). The current-gen RX 7600 has also seen some price drops for Black Friday, and you can now get the XFX Speedster SWFT210 RX 7600 for . For something significantly cheaper, the RX 580 is thanks to these seasonal deals, but don’t expect miracles — it’s a significant step down from the other GPUs I’ve listed.

Everything else

With the big-ticket items out of the way, everything else can still be swapped, but be mindful of compatibility. Remember that making any changes to the build may require a new motherboard, power supply, RAM, cooler, or PC case, so tread carefully as you explore potential upgrades (or downgrades). This is why deciding between upgrading a PC or building a new one can be so tricky sometimes — one small change can start a landslide of alterations.

Starting with the PSU, you could get away with a cheaper 600W model if you want to save some money, as the for Black Friday. It’s more efficient than the Corsair but has much lower wattage. The 750W Corsair model will last you through several upgrades, so you won’t need a beefier PSU for this build.

In terms of storage, upgrading to 2TB is pretty affordable thanks to this that drops the price of this WD Black SSD down to $100. As far as RAM goes, I don’t recommend going above 32GB, but you can drop down to 16GB for some small savings. However, as you’d only be saving about $10, I don’t recommend doing this.

Moving on to the motherboard, the Gigabyte is a solid and affordable option, but it doesn’t have Wi-Fi. If you want to buy a motherboard that supports Wi-Fi, you’ll have to pay around .

Lastly, the case. The model I chose provides decent airflow for the money, but it doesn’t have too much in the way of flashy RGB lights. If that’s more your jam, Phanteks also has during Black Friday that has a lot more fans and a lot more bling.

Whether you choose to make any changes or not, the above PC build is among the best you can make based on Black Friday sales alone. It’ll last you a good few years and give you some room for upgrades down the line, making it worth checking out if you’re hoping to take advantage of these deals.

