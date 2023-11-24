You don’t need to spend a fortune to play the latest games. Black Friday 2023 deals are here, and now is your chance to build a PC that’s fit to tackle AAA titles without forcing you to compromise on settings.

If we’re setting a $1,000 limit, there’s plenty of room for some exciting hardware as long as you take the opportunity to shop while the discounts are still on. Here’s the best gaming PC you can build for $1,000 right now, along with some suggestions for possible upgrades and savings.

Your $1,000 gaming PC build

Component Price Link CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7600 $200 GPU ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger $300 Cooler DeepCool Gammaxx AG400 ARGB $30 Motherboard MSI Pro B650M-A Wi-Fi $140 Memory TeamGroup T-Create Expert DDR5-6000 $80 Storage Corsair T500 1TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 $65 Case DeepCool CC560 Mid-Tower ATX $60 Power supply EVGA SuperNova 750GT 80 Plus Gold $90 Total $963

The PC build above is fully ready to go, and every part is discounted right now. It’s a capable gaming PC that should last you for years, but it also supports future-proofing, and there’s some wiggle room if you want to make any changes to it. You can use it for gaming on ultra settings in most games at 1080p, but the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT can also handle 1440p. You may need to compromise on some settings, but this PC is one of the most affordable gateways to 1440p gaming.

Want to make any changes? Below, I’ll show you which parts you can swap out to save even more. Or you can spend a little extra and get something better.

Processor

The CPU in this build is one of AMD’s best processors, as well as one of the top CPUs in this price range overall. It comes with six cores and 12 threads, with a clock speed that reaches up to 3.8GHz. While the six cores may feel a bit limiting, the best thing about the Ryzen 5 7600 is that it belongs to AMD’s AM5 platform. This means that you’ll have a nice upgrade path ahead of you for years, as AMD will keep supporting the AM5 socket until at least the end of 2025. Historically, AMD has gone above and beyond and extended the life span of its platforms by a lot, so you’re probably looking at a few years’ worth of potential CPU upgrades without needing to swap out the motherboard.

For the above reasons, I really don’t recommend switching to an older AM4 CPU. However, if you want to spend more, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is , and it’s the fastest gaming CPU in the world. Keep in mind that a BIOS update will be in order for the motherboard if you upgrade to this CPU, and if you want to be on the safe side, you might also want to invest in water cooling down the line.

Lastly, the Ryzen 7 7700X gives you eight cores and 16 threads, and it’s currently .

Graphics card

The GPU is the most upgradeable part of this build, depending on your budget. The RX 6700 XT is solid and will handle most 1440p games just fine, but if you’re willing to spend more, you can get yourself a GPU that won’t show its age for a long time. Even if you stick to the RX 6700 XT, upgrades won’t be necessary for a while, as it has 12GB VRAM despite its affordable (and discounted) price tag.

Some of the best graphics cards are currently on sale, but that won’t last long. If you want an AMD upgrade, the RX 7800 XT can finally be found at its recommended list price, and is as part of a Black Friday deal. This GPU is perfectly suited for 1440p games and will breeze through most titles, even including some ray tracing. Read our review of it to learn more.

If you’re willing to go all out and really splurge on a GPU, Nvidia’s RTX 4070 is a fantastic choice here. It gives you access to DLSS 3, which, when used, can help it outperform much pricier GPUs and provide a smooth gaming experience. Black Friday Deals knocked the price down to , and if you can spare the money, it’ll be worth it.

Everything else

Making changes to the GPU or the CPU will often result in a noticeable boost (or downgrade) in performance. The rest of the components — not so much. However, if you want to switch things up, here are a few easy changes you could make to this build.

Starting with the CPU cooler, you shouldn’t really need to change anything there unless you upgrade the CPU to the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. At that point, liquid coolers become a reasonable option, but are also significantly more expensive. You might also need to adjust the case and the power supply, so it becomes a big deal.

As far as RAM goes, the TeamGroup RAM I picked out is pretty fast, and 32GB will go a long way. All the faster options, with either higher frequencies or better timings, will cost you significantly more. That money is better spent on an improved GPU. Similarly, you shouldn’t need to change the motherboard, as this MSI model already provides Wi-Fi and plenty of slots.

Moving on to storage, the SSD could use an upgrade if you’re willing to spend more — but mind you, the Corsair T500 with the heat sink is a superb deal at this price point. It’s a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with read speeds reaching up to 7,300MB/s, so it’s pretty speedy. If you need more capacity, is 2TB, costs only $115 right now, and offers the same speeds as the Corsair.

Lastly are the case and the power supply. EVGA is known for making reliable PSUs, which makes picking a power supply easier in this case. However, if you’re planning to upgrade this build down the line, there’s no harm in buying a PSU with higher wattage, such as the currently discounted . There are also plenty of upgrade options for the case, such as the Lian Li Lancool 216RX Black Steel, which is .

Whether you upgrade all the aforementioned parts or not, you’re still getting a solid 1440p gaming PC at an affordable price point. It’s a good idea to snap up these components before they go back to their regular prices — and if you’d like something cheaper, I also built a budget gaming PC this Black Friday that costs just a bit over $600.

