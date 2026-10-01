Boston Dynamics’ Atlas is done doing backflips and is finally ready to clock in

Boston Dynamics’ Atlas has been the internet’s favorite robot for years, pulling off backflips at CES and entertaining fans at the FIFA World Cup. But party tricks don’t pay the bills. Now, Boston Dynamics and Hyundai Motor Group want Atlas to trade the stage for the factory floor.

How did Atlas go from show-off to coworker?

AI has changed how Atlas picks up new skills. Rather than coding every movement, Boston Dynamics now trains the robot much like a new hire. Atlas runs on two separate systems. One keeps it steady on its feet and lets it reach for objects, while the other helps it understand the world and carry out multi-step instructions.

Like AI chatbots, Atlas improves with more data, but that data hasn’t been collected yet. Right now, it is practicing automotive tasks at the Robotics MetaPlant Application Center before heading into actual factories. Car plants have tough safety and reliability rules, making them a solid proving ground.

Where will we see Atlas working?

This version of Atlas is designed for heavy-duty industrial work. It can haul seriously heavy loads and handle scorching, unforgiving workplaces, which makes it a good fit for manufacturing, food and beverage, and semiconductor plants. So, don’t expect it to fold your laundry just yet.

Hyundai’s backing is what makes the numbers work. Hyundai Motor Group is building a new US factory with the capacity to churn out 30,000 robots every year, and it plans to put 25,000 Atlas units to work. According to Boston Dynamics, the partnership has already brought costs down by 60 to 80 percent between the prototype and the first production run.

Are robot coworkers finally becoming a reality?

For years, humanoid robots felt like something out of a sci-fi movie. Now, with a dedicated factory, thousands of units planned, and a market projected to reach $200 billion by 2035, they suddenly feel very real.

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Boston Dynamics isn’t new to this game either. Its Spot robot already works for more than 500 customers in 46 countries. If Atlas can follow in its footsteps, the robot we once watched doing backflips might soon be lifting boxes next to factory workers.

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