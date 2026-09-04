Boya’s new AI notetaker gets the Neo treatment and a much lower price

Boya has just launched a more affordable version of its Notra AI notetaker at IFA 2026. The latest from the brand is Note Neo. Obviously, the name takes inspiration from the latest trend of slapping a “Neo” moniker on devices that cost less and offer more. The MacBook Neo. Acer Swift Neo. Boya Notra Neo. See the pattern?

Regardless of the naming debate, the Boya Notra Neo retains the same design language as the pricier Boya Nitro. This one costs $79.99 and comes in four color options. The regular Boya Notra, for comparison, will set you back $125.99. Coming to the practical perks, Boya is touting the dual ual MEMS microphones and the in-house AI noise cancellation tech to deliver 360-degree voice pickup from a distance of up to five meters.

It can record conversations in three different ways

The tiny device, which snaps magnetically to the back of iPhones or other devices that support the Qi2 magnetic architecture, can automatically switch between three recording modes depending on how it is being used. Ambient Recording handles face-to-face conversations such as lectures, meetings, interviews, and training sessions, while Phone Call Recording does exactly what its name suggests. Bluetooth Recording covers online classes, virtual meetings, and other conversations happening on a connected device.

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Once the recording is done, the Notra Neo can transcribe conversations in more than 140 languages and identify different speakers. Boya also offers AI-generated summaries and mind maps, while the Ask AI feature lets users dig through previous recordings to find specific details without listening to the whole conversation again.

There is plenty of room for recording

The Notra Neo comes with 8GB of local storage and free unlimited cloud storage. Boya claims up to 20 hours of continuous recording, which should be enough to get through several meetings or lectures before the device needs to be charged.

Recordings, transcripts, and AI-generated notes can be accessed through the Boya OS app and web interface, where they can also be managed and exported across devices. The Notra Neo officially goes on sale on September 4 for $79.99 and is being showcased at IFA 2026 in Berlin through September 8.