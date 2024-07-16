If you’ve spent much time reading about printers online, you’ll know that Brother is a fan favorite and considered one of the best printer brands. As a result, it makes sense to pay attention to deep cutting deals on the brand’s offerings. Right now, the Brother MFC -J1010DW is $30 off, bringing it to $70 from $100. It’s all a part of Prime Day deals, which have officially begun this morning. To grab your all-in-one Brother printer at a bargain price, tap the button below. If you want to see what it can do, and what all-in-one means in this case, keep on reading.

Why you should buy the Brother MFC-J1010DW All-In-One Color Printer

There’s a lot going on when it comes to the Brother MFC-J1010DW. It’s a color inkjet printer than can be controlled wirelessly, though it also has a robust on-device control system with a 1.8-inch color LCD display. It prints, scans, copies, and faxes, with an easy to setup double-sided color printing technique. In color it prints at 9.5 pages per minute and in monochrome can print up to 17 pages per minute from a 150-sheet paper tray. You can load up to 20 pages at a time into its scanning feed for increased productivity and minimal micromanagement. What’s more is that it does all of this in a super compact space. At just 13.5 x 15.7 x 6.6 (DWH) inches, this isn’t one of those overbearing do it all printers you see in the store.

You should also know about a pair of non-office features of the Brother MFC-J1010DW. You can sign up to the Brother Refresh Subscription plan, giving an estimate (that you can adjust later) of your needed ink so you can get it as needed. It’s also eligible for , an Amazon program that allows your printer to automatically order replacement ink as needed.

So, if you’re ready for an advanced printer for just $70, go ahead and tap the button below. You’ll find the Brother MFC-J1010DW on sale for $30 less than its typical $100 price point. If you want to check around and see if there are any better deals, you can also check out our collection of the best Prime Day printer deals, where you’ll find more Brother printers as well as HP and other brands, too.