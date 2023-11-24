 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I wouldn’t miss the last chance for cheap SSDs on Black Friday

Jacob Roach
By
An SSD installed in a PC motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

It had to stop at some point. Recent reports suggest that the time of cheap SSDs, which PC users have been enjoying for the better part of two years, is coming to a close. Thankfully, price hikes for SSDs haven’t arrived yet, making Black Friday the best time to stock up on storage.

I always gravitate to storage deals on Black Friday because they’re one of the few components in a PC that truly see a massive discount — and honestly, who couldn’t use more storage in their computer? I would pay especially close attention to them this year given that we’re expecting price increases over the next year. Samsung will reportedly raise prices of NAND chips by 20% per quarter next year, which could have a massive impact on SSD prices.

Thankfully, that’s not the case now. Across both internal and external SSDs, this Black Friday is bringing historic lows for SSD prices, allowing you to get a lot of capacity for a cheap price.

Don't Miss:

Let’s start with the internal SSDs. The best deals are on the highest capacities, so you should aim for picking up an SSD that’s 2TB or larger. There are deals on the 1TB versions of some models, but the discounts are minor. Here are the best internal SSD deals I’ve found this year:

  • — $95 off
  • — $50 off
  • — $60 off
  • — $70 off

I use both the 990 Pro and the MX500 in my own PC, and I’m kicking myself for the prices I paid for both. I’ve previously tested the WD Black SN850X, as well, and it’s a speedy drive. You’ll find other SSDs on sale this Black Friday, and none of the prices are bad. But these four offer the biggest discounts, and they’re all excellent drives.

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD being installed in a PC.
Samsung

They’re all built for PC, though. There are a couple of SSDs I found for console upgrades, too:

  • For PS5: — $70 off
  • For Steam Deck/ROG Ally:  — $28 off

If you’re not into breaking open your PC to install an SSD, don’t worry. The deals I’m seeing on external SSDs are arguably even better this year. In the case of external SSDs, it appears the discounts are similar regardless of capacity, so if you’re only looking for a minor storage bump, external might be for you. Here are the best external SSD deals I’ve seen:

  • — $190 off
  • — $90 off
  • — $40 off

I’ve listed the 4TB models here, but there are similar discounts on other capacities as well. I want to call out the Samsung T9 here, though, as I haven’t tested it myself. I use the Samsung T7 Shield for a portable gaming drive, and the Crucial X8 to transfer benchmarks when testing PCs, and I’m comfortable recommending both. I haven’t used the T9, but I have a collection of four Samsung external SSDs — ranging from T5 to T7 — that have held up for years. I have no reason to believe the T9 is any different, but I suggest looking into reviews if you’re thinking about picking it up.

Samsung T7 and T7 Shield sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

One drive I’m keeping from this list is the SanDisk Extreme Portable. This external SSD is also on sale, and at lower prices than some of the drives I’ve listed. Both The Verge and ArsTechnica reported failures of these drives in recent months, which spurred a handful of class-action lawsuits. You can get a good deal on one of these drives if you’re brave, but you should know about the potential for failure they present. If you stick with my recommendations above, though, you shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
I built a killer budget gaming PC with only Black Friday deals
Person using a gaming monitor.

Black Friday 2023 deals are here, which makes now the best time to build a new PC. In the last few years, PC gaming has steadily grown more and more expensive, but with discounts as significant as what we're seeing this year, you can build a solid gaming PC even if you're on a tight budget.

If the prospect of building your own PC seems daunting, don't worry. I've scoured countless pages of deals on PC hardware and prepared you a build that's cheap, ready to go, and perfect for AAA gaming. Check it out below, complete with my recommendations for some alternatives if you want to customize your PC to your needs.
Your budget gaming PC build

Read more
What’s the best MacBook Air Black Friday deal — M1 or M2?
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk.

There are some great Black Friday deals for anyone looking for a new MacBook Air If you don't know where to start, we're here to help. These days, there are multiple options with both the M1 and M2 chip seeing impressive discounts as part of the Black Friday MacBook deals happening right this second. So, where do you begin? We're here to help. We've picked out the three best MacBook Air Black Friday deals currently available and we've also looked at what model will be best for which person. Take a look below at our findings then simply tap the buy button when you find the right one for you.
Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 -- $750, was $1,000

The MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 was the start of the reinvention of the MacBook Air making it more than just a portable alternative to the MacBook Pro. The M1 chip is still a pretty potent chip and one that I rely on throughout my working day. You can check out the differences between the Apple M2 and M1 chip and you'll be surprised to see that the M1 is still pretty powerful for most people's needs. Alongside the 8-core CPU and seven-core GPU, you get 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It also has a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display while the whole thing is fanless and therefore silent. It looks good too with its backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID support, and a reliable FaceTime HD camera for video calls. This is the laptop that's ideal for taking to class or a coffee shop.

Read more
Should you shop the Dell XPS 13 or Dell XPS 13 Plus Black Friday deal?
The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Digital Trends

Black Friday deals are heating up when it comes to Dell XPS laptops with some great discounts on both the Dell XPS 13 and the Dell XPS 13 Plus. Right now, you can save big on both with some of the best Black Friday laptop deals focused on these two, but how do you know which is right for you? We've taken a look at them both before evaluating who needs which laptop. Read on while we take you through our insight.
Dell XPS 13 -- $599, was $799
XPS 13 9315 Digital Trends

Read more