Just buy this gaming keyboard today, OK? It’s that simple

Luke Larsen
By
ROG logo on the AniMe matrix.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Black Friday has plenty of good tech deals on offer, and gaming keyboards are no different. But we’re not talking about just any gaming keyboard. This the best new gaming keyboard we reviewed this year — the Asus ROG Strix Flare II Animate. Our reviewer, Jacob Roach, gave it a 9/10 and called it his own personal “keyboard endgame.”

Now that it’s for Black Friday, it’s one of those “no duh” deals that PC gamers need to gobble up.

There are a few really important things this gaming keyboard does. It has an 8,000Hz polling rate, a surprisingly comfortable wrist rest, and really solid build quality. But let’s be real — there are two features that really make this gaming keyboard stand out: The hot-swappable switches and AniMe LED matrix.

Before the ROG Strix Flare II Animate came out, hot-swappable switches were relegated to the world of custom keyboards only. Asus was among the first to adopt the trend, which let’s you easily swap out your switches and customize your keyboard however you see fit. Asus has three different switch types to choose from, but the beauty of hot swappable switches means you aren’t stuck with just those options. That ensures not only longevity, but also lets you try out different switches as much as you want.

In our review, Roach gives a pretty unique example of the benefits of hot-swappable switches. Here’s what he said: “Any of my complaints with the switches don’t matter because you can just swap them out. I don’t like Red switches for typing, so I immediately replaced most of them with my set of Akko Jelly Blues. But I like linear switches for my space bar, where I need to quickly jump in games like Destiny 2. The ROG Strix Flare II Animate didn’t make me choose.”

That’s golden.

A top down view of the ROG Strix Flare ii Animate.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The flashiest feature, though, is the AniMe matrix, located at the keyboard’s top right. Like on some of Asus’ ROG gaming laptops, you can program this series of 320 LEDs to your heart’s pleasure. That’s not enough lights to do anything too ambitious, but it’s a neat touch that you can’t get anywhere else.

But it’s really the combination of all these elements that makes the ROG Strix Flare II Animate so special. So many of even the best gaming keyboards have a compromise, but this one has it all.

The one downside was always the price, and at $50 off the retail price of $220, it’s a no-brainer.

