I’m as fickle as can be when it comes to the keyboard I use. For years, I’d flip through keyboards like Netflix categories — constantly searching and never settling. That was until I picked up the Logitech G915 TKL a little over a year ago, which has remained on my desk since I bought it. It’s on sale in the Black Friday deals, and it’s the best gaming keyboard you can pick up on sale.

First the sale, then the keyboard. The Logitech G915 TKL is on sale for $180. That’s pricey for a gaming keyboard, but it’s still $50 less than the keyboard normally sells for, and it’s the lowest price the keyboard has ever gone on sale for. The keyboard has also only gone on sale twice this year, so if you wait to pick one up in a few weeks, you’ll likely have to pay full price.

For the keyboard, it’s the perfect combination of features that my keyboard search has led me to. The G915 is a low-profile mechanical keyboard. It uses switches that are about half of the size of a normal switch, along with low-profile keycaps. The result is basically the Magic Keyboard of gaming, which is the conclusion I arrived at in my Logitech G915 TKL review.

These switches are excellent. I’m a fan of the Tactile version, which provides a tactile bump without a loud click. This is the switch I’d recommend for the best balance of gaming and typing. The tactile bump is perfect while typing, and because there isn’t a click, the switches don’t get in the way while gaming.

In addition to the superb feel — I’ve used this keyboard to write hundreds of thousands of words and shoot just as many enemies in Destiny 2 — the G915 comes with a broad range of features. It includes a slew of media buttons, a hefty metal volume wheel, and two wireless modes: Bluetooth and Logitech’s own Lightspeed wireless technology. I normally stick with Lightspeed, though I love having Bluetooth as an option so I can take my G915 into the living room to use on my Nvidia Shield.

If you’re worried about battery life or latency, don’t. The Lightspeed wireless tech is indistinguishable from using a cable, and I only top off the battery on my G915 every couple of weeks — and that’s after using the keyboard for 12 hours a day or more.

Logitech also has the full-size G915 on sale, and it includes a number pad and some macro buttons. I still recommend the TKL version for gaming, but the full-size version is an option. If you want to save even more, you can look at the Logitech G815, too. It’s identical to the G915, but it doesn’t support wireless.

When I reviewed the Logitech G915 TKL, my main issue was the price. That said, I’d recommend picking up the keyboard at full price, but with Black Friday discounts, it’s a no-brainer.

