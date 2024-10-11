 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

TikTok lays off hundreds in favor of AI moderators while Instagram blames humans for its own issues

By
A person using Tiktok on their phone.
CottonBro Studios / Pexels

ByteDance, the company behind video social media platform TikTok, has reportedly laid off hundreds of human content moderators worldwide as it transitions to an AI-first moderation scheme.

Most of the roughly 500 jobs lost were located in Malaysia, Reuters reports. Per the company, ByteDance employs more than 110,000 people in total. “We’re making these changes as part of our ongoing efforts to further strengthen our global operating model for content moderation,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.

Recommended Videos

The company currently uses a mix of human and AI content moderators, with the machines handling roughly 80% of the work. ByteDance plans to invest some $2 billion in its trust and safety efforts in 2024. The firings come as ByteDance faces increased regulatory scrutiny in the country, which has seen a spike in harmful social media posts and misinformation this year.

Stateside, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced Friday that the recent spate of Instagram and Threads locking user accounts, down-ranking posts, and marking them as spam were the product of mistakes made by human moderators, rather than the company’s AI moderation system. He claims that the employees were “making calls without being provided the context on how conversations played out, which was a miss.”

However, the humans were not entirely to blame, Mosseri clarified. “One of the tools we built broke,” he conceded, “so it wasn’t showing them sufficient context.”

Over the past few days, users on both sites found their accounts locked and subsequently disabled for violating the platforms’ age restrictions, which prevent people under the age of 13 from having their own accounts. Per The Verge, those accounts stayed locked even after the users uploaded verification of their age.

The company’s PR split from Mosseri’s stance, telling TechCrunch that “not all the issues Instagram users had encountered were related to human moderators.” Per the PR, the age verification issue is still being investigated.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a breath of fresh air on PC
Combat in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

I assumed Dragon Age: The Veilguard would have problems on PC, not only due to the horrendous port of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from EA last year, but also because of the fact that it's been in development limbo for several years. But I've put a few hours into the game on PC across some different hardware, and I'm pleasantly surprised. There are a few rough patches, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard is solid on PC.

After tinkering with the game a bit, I'm here to give you the best settings to optimize your performance on PC, as well as some of the key differences you need to know about in the settings menu. This is a massive RPG, and I only had a few days to test it, so performance might dip later in the game. For the first several hours, however, my experience was great.
Best settings for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Read more
Apple’s M4 iMac brings next-gen power to your desktop
People using the Apple iMac with M4 chip.

Apple has brought its M4 chip to the iMac, making it the first Mac to get Apple’s latest silicon chip. The update also brings new colors and a significant performance improvement for the all-in-one desktop computer, and it comes a year after it received the previous-generation M3 chip. As with the previous M1 and M3 iMacs, the M4 model is compatible with Apple Intelligence.

It comes at the beginning of a week of product releases from Apple, with the company previously teasing that it had much more to reveal in the coming days. The updates could see the entire Mac lineup receive some variant of the M4 chip (including more powerful M4 Pro, M4 Max and M4 Ultra editions) over the coming months.

Read more
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save on Yoga and ThinkPad laptops
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Lenovo laptops have a lot to offer whether you need a laptop for professional use or for more entry level tasks. Lenovo is also a great laptop brand to shop if you want a look at some of today’s best laptop deals. Despite its popularity and place among the best laptop brands, Lenovo laptops almost always see a discount. There are all sorts of Lenovo laptop deals taking place right now, so we’ve made shopping a little easier by rounding up the best Lenovo laptop deals below. You can read onward for all of those details, and if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for among what Lenovo has to offer you can check out the current Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, and MacBook deals.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook — $254 $329 23% off

Shopping the best Chromebooks can be a great way to save some money if you only need the bare essentials in a laptop. The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook has, for the most part, entry-level specs, but it’s able to get the job done when it comes to homework, browsing the web, and even some office work. The 14-inch screen comes in at Full HD resolution so you can do some binge watching with this Chromebook. It’s an all-around great choice for students and professionals who don’t depend on high end software to do their work.

Read more