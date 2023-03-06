Caktus AI is a ChatGPT alternative that has piqued the interest of many people across the web, with approximately 1.1 million users having accessed the service since the beginning of 2023. It’s not quite as popular as ChatGPT, but it has a unique take on AI-generated content.

The student-focused tool has taken AI content creation up a notch with features that haven’t been seen on other services. The brand also offers a number of additional writing generators and several other tools in a myriad of unique categories. Here’s what you need to know about Caktus AI.

What is Caktus AI?

Caktus AI is a content-generation tool with several different options beyond writing. Its creators call it an “academic curated search engine,” as it provides content for several different topics including STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and studying, as well as coding and professional services. It is being compared to ChatGPT due to how its essay writer, paragraph writer, and other writing tools work. It might also be able to better evade AI plagiarism detection than its competitor, and has the ability to add citation sources to essays.

The additional tools included in Caktus AI make the service much more comprehensive than ChatGPT or many other AI generators.

How to use Caktus AI

Caktus AI works similarly to AI generators like Jasper AI in that you can input a text prompt into your desired service and the chatbot will generate content for you. You will need to register an account to access its features. Unlike many other services that often allow you to use your Google, Apple, or Microsoft accounts as a login, you will have to manually create a username and password.

You should take a look at the company’s terms of service before signing up because the free trial for Caktus AI appears to be over, and there is no easy way to access your account unless you decide to pay for the Premium service.

What can you do with Caktus AI?

Caktus AI has several functions. You can use it for a number of writing tasks, in addition to coding and professional development, among others. Many people have noted that Ted Talk to essay and YouTube to essay are some of the more interesting functions of Caktus AI. The latter, for example, can help you use a YouTube video to develop a script of your own.

Because the product is separated into different sections, it helps you navigate the prompts you would have to input into the AI generator to get the content you need.

Caktus AI provides several different topics within each section so you can zero in on your desired function, including writing, coding, career, studying, STEM, fun, arts, and science. You can preview many of the different special interest generators available on the dashboard before you log in and register.

Some of the top coding scripts available on Caktus AI include Python writer, Java writer, C# writer, Javascript writer, Go writer, and Typescript writer. For example, you can input Create code for a racing game into the Javascript writer, and it will generate a unique code that you can use to build an app. There is also an option that will explain how the code works.

Caktus AI also offers language tutors for Spanish, Italian, Russian, Japanese, French, and Arabic, as well as a Mandarin answerer.

The STEM section of Caktus AI features several science, math, and business-based generators, including a general problem solver, a present value calculator, a derivative calculator, an integral calculator, a chemical analyzer, and a geology tutor.

Some of the more lighthearted uses for Caktus AI include generating class absence excuses, love letters, songs, captions, and text responses. You can also create flashcards for studying and use the citation generator separately from the essay writer.

Can Caktus AI write essays?

Yes, Caktus AI can generate essays. The Caktus AI essay generator works a little differently than what many people might be accustomed to with ChatGPT. This product has its various services separated by topic, which can simplify inputting prompts because the service already knows you want an essay.

Unlike ChatGPT, for which you must indicate that you need a 50-word, 200-word, or 500-word essay on a certain topic for optimal results, Caktus AI can begin generating content with more of a keyword-style prompt or a more general statement query.

Since the essay generator is directed toward students, it produces only a set amount of content before allowing you to proceed by pressing the Write more button. This then brings up a Citation selector, which allows you to choose a source that it will use to create additional content and then cite that source in your AI-generated essay.

Do you have to pay for Caktus AI?

Yes, you have to pay to use Caktus AI. There is currently no free or trial tier of the product. Clicking on any of the services on the dashboard will take you to a signup page. If you register for an account, you’ll be directed to subscribe to the service. A Caktus AI subscription goes for $10 per month, and according to its terms and services, canceling the service might be a bit of a challenge.

It appears that there was previously a free trial of Caktus AI, which offered 5,000 characters at no charge. The Premium version of the AI service previously offered a two-day free trial, according to Blogger’s Grotto. Reddit users have noted that these free options have disappeared in recent days in favor of the solely subscription-based service.

Who owns Caktus AI?

Caktus AI was co-founded by Harrison Leonard and Tao Zhang in May 2022.

