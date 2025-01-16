 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Reviews

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Canon Color imageCLASS MF653Cdw review: a quick color laser for home offices

By
The Canon Color imageClass MF653Cdw is an attractive all-in-one color laser printer.
The Canon Color imageClass MF653Cdw is an attractive all-in-one color laser printer. Alan Truly / Digital Trends
Canon Color imageCLASS MF653Cdw
MSRP $369.99
Score Details
DT Recommended Product
“Canon's Color imageCLASS MF653Cdw is an affordable color laser printer that's a good choice for small businesses or home offices that need quick color prints and single-page copies.”
Pros
  • Affordable price
  • Excellent color document quality
  • Fast performance
  • Nice photo quality
  • Media tray for easy envelope printing
Cons
  • No ADF for multi-page copies
  • High color toner cost

Canon is one of the best printer brands, so the low-cost Color imageClass MF653Cdw caught my eye. It’s a fast-color laser printer that comes with a three-year warranty. I went hands-on to see how well it performed in real-world tests.

Recommended Videos

When the price and specifications look this good, I dig into the details and look for hidden issues to ensure it’s one of the best color laser printers before giving my recommendation. I’ll cover the design, performance, quality, and running costs to help you decide if the Color imageClass MF653Cdw is the right printer for you.

Specs

Canon Color imageCLASS MF653Cdw
Dimensions 17.8 x 18.2 x 14.2 inches
Weight 39.7 pounds
Print speed 22 ppm (black), 22 ppm (color)
Print resolution 1200 x 1200 dpi
Scan resolution 600 x 600 dpi
Ports  Hi-speed USB, 10/100/1000Base‐T/TX Ethernet
Paper capacity 250 sheets (main tray), 1 sheet (media slot)
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n

Design

Canon gave the Color imageClass MF653Cdw a removable main tray and a convenient single-sheet slot.
Canon gave the Color imageClass MF653Cdw a removable main tray and a convenient single-sheet slot. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

Canon’s Color imageClass MF653Cdw is a nice-looking printer with an off-white body and a slanted graphite stripe in the middle. It reminds me of a racing stripe since it makes the printer look like it’s leaning forward.

It’s a sturdy all-in-one with scan, copy, and print capabilities. It measures 17.8″ by 18.2 by 14.2″ inches and weighs nearly 40 pounds. Big, heavy printers are typically built to last. Still, the rounded curves and segmented design break up a boxy machine so it can easily blend into a home office or a modern workspace.

A flatbed scanner sits on top and the output bin is in the middle. Canon placed a large 5-inch color touchscreen to the right and gave it a nice adjustment range, tilting forward up to 56 degrees from horizontal. It’s easy to operate and use while standing or seated. An open USB-A port on the front left allows printing from and scanning to thumb drives.

The main paper tray is a removable drawer that holds 250 sheets and a single-sheet manual feed slot simplifies one-off prints of envelopes and labels.

Printing performance

Canon's Color imageClass MF653Cdw is a fast printer with excellent plain paper quality.
Canon’s Color imageClass MF653Cdw is a fast printer with excellent plain paper quality. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

Print quality and speed are critical for color laser printers and the Color imageClass MF653Cdw didn’t disappoint. The first page rolled out in as little as 10 seconds, looking great. Color prints just as fast as monochrome, with a sustained throughput of 22 pages per minute (ppm). While that isn’t as fast as the Canon Color imageClass MF753cdw, it’s still a good pace for long reports and brochures.

Canon is known for its professional and enthusiast DSLR cameras, so it’s no surprise the company pays particular attention to image quality. That’s reflected in the Color imageClass MF653Cdw’s excellent quality on color documents and photos even when printing on plain paper. The colors are accurate, there’s no banding, and the details are crisp.

Still, it can’t compete with a dedicated inkjet photo printer with output that looks like lab-quality photographs. While color laser printers use four colors, some inkjets allow subtle variations, mixing up to ten base colors to create a more nuanced picture.

Special features

The Color imageClass MF653Cdw's flatbed scanner is fairly quick but an ADF is best for multi-page documents.
The Color imageClass MF653Cdw’s flatbed scanner is fairly quick but an ADF is best for multi-page documents. Alan Truly / Digital Trends

Canon’s Color imageClass MF653Cdw is an all-in-one printer with a flatbed scanner, so it can scan photos and documents or make color copies, saving you a trip to the office store. It’s relatively quick, taking only 15 seconds for a single-sided document. The quality is nice with true colors and crisp text.

This model lacks an automatic document feeder (ADF), so if you need to scan multi-page documents, you’ll want to check out my review of the Canon Color imageClass MF654Cdw. It’s quite similar but costs a bit more and adds an ADF.

The Color imageClass MF653Cdw's thumbnail view is convenient for walk-up printing.
The Color imageClass MF653Cdw’s thumbnail view is convenient for walk-up printing. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

The USB-A port is easy to access for walk-up printing without a mobile app. It worked as expected and the color touchscreen has an option to show a grid of thumbnails or a single image to preview what will print. Since cameras name photos with numbers instead of useful information like location or the type of content, it’s important to see a thumbnail or a preview before printing. The Color imageClass MF653Cdw allows both.

Software and compatibility

Canon's auto calibration makes Color imageClass MF653Cdw setup quick and easy.
Canon’s auto calibration makes Color imageClass MF653Cdw setup quick and easy. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

The Canon Color imageClass MF653Cdw was easy to set up. Four toner cartridges were pre-installed, so I only needed to plug it in, complete the startup calibration and connect Wi-Fi.

Canon uses an advanced image calibration system that prints one sheet, then instructs me to place that in the scanner. Within minutes, the Color imageClass MF653Cdw was ready to use.

Wi-Fi connection was just as simple. I selected my local network, entered the password on the color touchscreen and moved on to linking my computer and phone. Computers see the Canon Color imageClass MF653Cdw instantly and automatically download drivers as needed. For iOS and Android, I installed the Canon Print app.

I keep printers in a separate room to reduce noise during bigger print jobs from my computer. I use the Canon Print app or AirPrint while standing at the printer to get quick feedback on photo prints. Nearly everything worked as expected. I was pleased to find the Color imageClass MF653Cdw can print envelopes from my iPhone. Unfortunately, there was no option for a number 10 envelope when I used my Android phone.

Price

The Canon Color imageClass MF653Cdw retails for $370, which is already a low price for a good, fast color laser printer. It gets even better with sale pricing lowering the upfront investment to around $300. Of course, supply costs are an important consideration.

Canon keeps monochrome printing budget-friendly with this model. Standard black toner cartridges cost $72 and deliver 1,350 pages, while the high-capacity version is $109 and lasts for 3,130 pages. That’s around 3 to 5 cents per page, which is as good as competing printers. If you only need black-and-white printing, though, a faster, more affordable option like Canon’s imageCLASS MF275dw might be a better fit.

For color printing, the Color imageClass MF653Cdw isn’t the most economical choice. Replacement color cartridges cost $86 for 1,250 pages or $112 for high-capacity versions that last for up to 2,350 pages. If you often print in color, it could get expensive with an average cost of 14 to 21 cents per page. For example, Brother’s HL-L3295CDW cuts color print costs to 10 cents per page with super-high-yield color toner.

The Color imageCLASS MF653Cdw comes with starter cartridges that can print up to 910 black-and-white pages and 680 color pages. That’s about two-thirds full for black and just over halfway for each color cartridge — enough to get you started but not for the long haul.

Is this the printer for you?

Canon’s Color imageClass MF653Cdw is a great printer at an affordable price. It’s a solid choice for a home office if you don’t mind the size and weight.

For businesses, the only consideration is color toner cost. At 14 to 21 cents per page, a busy office will accumulate supply costs rapidly. The Color imageClass MF653Cdw is still great for proofing color documents but you might want to outsource or choose another color laser printer for big jobs. Canon’s Color imageClass MF753Cdw costs more upfront but it’s a faster printer with lower toner costs.

The Canon Color imageClass MF653Cdw is one of the best printers available and should last a long time. Canon includes a three-year warranty and says this model can handle sustained volumes of up to 2,500 pages per month.

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan Truly is a Writer at Digital Trends, covering computers, laptops, hardware, software, and accessories that stand out as…
This phenomenal Acer gaming laptop is $450 off at Best Buy
The Acer Predator Helios on a white background.

With the recent announcement of the Nvidia RTX 50-series of GPUs launching from the end of this month, we’re spotting some great gaming laptop deals for all things 40-series. While they may soon no longer be the latest hardware, they’re still going to offer exceptional gaming performance for a long time to come. One highlight is being able to buy the Acer Predator Helios 18 at Best Buy for $2,550 instead of $3,000. Packed with high-end hardware, here’s why it’s one of the best laptop deals around.

Why you should buy the Acer Predator Helios
The Acer Predator Helios is a supremely powerful gaming PC that is sure to rival pretty much all the best gaming laptops out there. It uses a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor along with packing 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. If we were being picky, maybe more RAM or storage would have been perfect, but this is still pretty great. Alongside that, there’s a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU which is near impossible to beat (until the 50-series launches).

Read more
The ever-popular Dell XPS 13 has a massive $700 discount today
The Dell XPS 13 with Intel's Lunar Lake chip on a table.

When looking for great laptop deals, Dell is always one of the better places to check. Right now, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 at Dell for $700 off. Usually $2,229, this particular model is down to $1,599, and it’s fantastic value for what it has to offer. If you’re keen to enjoy one of the better laptops around, here’s what it has to offer. Alternatively, you can just tap the buy button to get straight to purchasing.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
In our Dell XPS 13 review, we had a lot of good things to say. It offers an “ultramodern appearance” alongside “excellent build quality.” There’s also “fast performance” with a “good keyboard and touchpad.” This particular model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU and a hefty 64GB of memory, which is ideal for all your multitasking needs. For storage, 1TB of SSD storage should suit most needs too. This isn’t a gaming laptop so there’s a simple integrated graphics here, but visually, you get a 13.4-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It’s also a touchscreen for any time you want to be more tactile as you work while 500 nits of brightness helps it work well in many different lighting situations.

Read more
AMD has just quietly launched its cheapest CPU
The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D CPU.

Most of AMD's new products get a whole launch event with a lot of fanfare, but some of them don't get as much as a mention. The latter is true for the Ryzen 5 7400F, which just showed up out of nowhere as part of AMD's product stack. A member of AMD's Zen 4 lineup, this CPU is the slowest Ryzen 7000 offering of the bunch, so it's in no danger of becoming one of the best processors -- but there's one thing that could make it an interesting option.

Despite appearing in its full glory on AMD's website, the Ryzen 5 7400F is a bit of a mystery in the sense that we don't know when it'll be available. We do know its specs, though. Built on the Raphael architecture and for the AM5 socket, this isn't an APU, but a desktop processor for consumers. The Ryzen 5 7400F comes with six cores, 12 threads, and a boost clock of up to 4.7GHz.

Read more