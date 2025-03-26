Can’t install Chrome? You aren’t alone, and here’s a fix

If you have tried to install Google Chrome only to be met with an error, here’s the good news: it’s not just you. The problem first popped up yesterday with widespread reports on Reddit and other social media platforms, and it appears to stem from a bug on Google’s end. Essentially, users are getting the wrong version of Chrome when they try to download it. It’s an irritating problem, but one that’s relatively easily repaired.

Computers that use Intel and AMD chips are the most affected, as they’re receiving a version of Chrome designed to be used with Snapdragon chips. However, some intrepid users have already found a workaround that will help you get your favorite browser installed until Google issues a correction.

Some users found that Chrome could be installed through this link. However, others discovered the most effective way is to use an offline installer. To do this, visit the Chrome website (or click the above link), scroll down to Chrome Family, and then click Other Platforms. This will open a list of potential downloads. In this case, you’ll likely want to choose Windows 11/10 64-bit or Windows 10 32-bit. Just download that file and then install it.

Others have suggested moving an existing installation file onto a new machine with a flash drive, but we haven’t been able to test that method to verify whether it works or not.

So far, Google hasn’t issued an official statement on the bug. Hopefully the issue will be fixed sooner rather than later, since the workaround could be slightly confusing for folks who aren’t as tech-savvy. That said, if you just follow the instructions above, you can get Chrome downloaded onto a new machine without issue.

That said, this problem only affects new installs. If Chrome is already installed on your computer, you shouldn’t run into any difficulty getting it to start up.