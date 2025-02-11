I can’t wait for the OLED MacBook Pro — but there’s bad news for MacBook Air fans

It’s no secret that Apple sometimes waits a little longer than its competitors when it comes to releasing new tech in its products, but that approach often makes the delay worthwhile. Just look at the M4 iPad Pro: rival tablets have had OLED displays for years, but when Apple entered the fray in 2024, its tandem OLED panel blew everyone else out of the water.

I’ve been hoping for a long time that the company will pull a similar move with its best MacBooks, bringing OLED screens to its popular laptops that are far above what anyone else can offer. And now, it looks like there’s some good news and some bad news on that front, and it all depends on whether you’re a fan of the MacBook Pro or the MacBook Air.

Recommended Videos

You see, Korean news outlet The Elec has just released a report (with a machine-translated version) explaining Apple’s plans to bring OLED tech to its laptops. And there’s plenty of welcome reading for MacBook Pro users contained within.

According to the report, Apple is working on outfitting future MacBook Pro models with the same sort of hybrid OLED panel that found its way into the iPad Pro. That means better brightness, contrast, and power efficiency compared to the current MacBook Pro, which comes with a mini-LED screen. And considering how good that display already is, the step up could be all the more significant.

And that’s not all. If you read between the lines, there could be another significant upgrade on the way for the MacBook Pro: a thinner chassis.

That’s because Apple’s tandem OLED method enabled the company to improve its screens’ output while also slimming down their proportions. If Apple brings the same tech to the MacBook Pro, we could see similar improvements.

That said, it’s not nailed on. The MacBook Pro has components that might be tough to slim down completely, with space required for things like the cooling system that aren’t included in the iPad Pro. Still, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has claimed that Apple is planning a “true overhaul” for its OLED MacBook Pro, which could launch as soon as 2026. That includes making it noticeably thinner.

I’m still chugging along on a 2021 MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip, and for the most part it does a good job for me. But with a major overhaul on the way, including a stunning display and thinner design, 2026 could be the year I say goodbye to my current model and pull the trigger on a new one. By the sound of it, it should be a massive upgrade.

A stopgap MacBook Air

Unfortunately, things aren’t looking quite so rosy over in MacBook Air land. The same report from The Elec touched on Apple’s thinnest and lightest laptop, and it’s a mixed bag for Apple fans here.

The Elec reiterates its own previous claim that Apple has delayed the OLED MacBook Air, pushing it back from 2027 to the much more distant 2029. While that element isn’t new, it’s still disappointing to see it repeated.

What is new is The Elec’s claim that Apple will instead launch a MacBook Air with an improved display in 2027. This seems to be something of a stopgap move to fill the space vacated by the now-delayed OLED MacBook Air.

So, what can we expected from this tuned-up LCD panel? Essentially, the new screens could be a significant step up, bringing improved performance and power efficiency compared to the MacBook Air’s existing offering. That could give you better image quality, longer battery life, and a smoother all-round experience with less motion blur and more consistent brightness.

Don’t get me wrong, that all sounds great, and I’d much rather have a MacBook Air with an improved LCD display than one that keeps the same tech Apple is currently using for many more years to come.

But I can’t help feeling disappointed, mainly because the report from The Elec seems to confirm that Apple really is pushing back its OLED MacBook Air for another four years. That’s a long time to wait, especially when many of Apple’s rivals already have some of the best thin laptops with OLED screens.

If anyone can use this delay to bring out a class-leading OLED laptop, it’s Apple. But that will be small comfort to MacBook Air fans who have been clamoring for the tech to come to their favorite computer. While I’m excited to see what happens to the MacBook Pro next year, it’s going to be a long wait for Apple’s lightest laptop.