ChatGPT has folders now

OpenAI is once again re-creating a Claude feature in ChatGPT. The company announced during Friday’s “12 Days of OpenAI” event that its chatbot will now offer a folder system called “Projects” to help users organize their chats and data.

“This is really just another organizational tool. I think of these as smart folders,” Thomas Dimson, an OpenAI staff member, said during the live stream.

ChatGPT Projects feature works in the same manner as Claude’s. It enables users to organize documents, as well as preserve previous chats, around a specific subject. For example, if you’re using ChatGPT to conduct research for a book you’re writing, you can upload your existing notes, documents, and sources to a single Project folder and not have to reshare them for every future chat session.

Introducing Projects—an easy way to organize chats that share topics or context in 4o. Now available for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users globally. We’ll bring it to Enterprise and Edu users in January, and to Free users soon. pic.twitter.com/Bmv7kB0GKY — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 13, 2024

Another example provided during the live stream involves uploading your home maintenance logs and appliance details to a Projects folder, where that information can quickly and efficiently be retrieved when you ask ChatGPT when your fridge’s water filter next needs changing.

“Users can now maintain their home projects more effectively. We’re all about making it easier for people to access the information they need when they need it,” Dimson said.

Unlike other features announced during the 12 Days event, Projects started rolling out during the live stream. The feature is coming first to ChatGPT Plus, Teams, and Pro subscribers with Enterprise and Edu access arriving “early in the new year,” according Kevin Weil, OpenAI’s chief product officer. “We’re going to get it out to our free users as soon as possible.”

OpenAI’s seasonal promotion event is now halfway complete. To date, we’ve seen the company officially release its Sora video generation engine, the full version of its o1 reasoning model, a $200 Pro subscription tier, and various upgrades to the Canvas feature.

The event is slated to run through the end of next week.