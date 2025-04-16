You can now view all of your ChatGPT-generated images in one place

OpenAI did text generation and image generation separately for quite a while, but that all changed a couple of weeks ago when it added image capabilities directly into ChatGPT. Now, a small but powerful Quality of Life update gives users access to an image library where they can see all of the insane things they’ve created.

All of your image creations, all in one place.



— OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 15, 2025

This means you can easily come back to images you forgot to save without having to search through all of your old chats. It’s an obvious win, and it’s available for all free, Plus, and Pro users on both mobile and desktop.

It wouldn’t surprise me if people start posting shots of their image libraries, as the sheer range of random and hilarious images people create with ChatGPT could probably look quite amusing all lined up next to each other. Mine isn’t very exciting at all, but maybe it will grow over time.

There are also some rumors floating around this week about OpenAI potentially developing a social media platform centered around ChatGPT and image generation. Honestly, it could just be another entry in the silly squabbles of billionaires Sam Altman and Elon Musk, but if it’s a real project, image-related features like this could be connected to it.

For now, you can enjoy looking through everything you’ve created so far. When you click on an image in your library, you’ll see a download button in the top right to save it and an “Edit image” button at the bottom where you can type a prompt describing the changes you want.

Once you press send, you’ll jump to the chat where you created the original image. I do not, however, see an option to delete any of the images in your library, so it looks like you won’t be able to clean things up by removing duds. This probably doesn’t matter too much, however, since you’ll download the images you want to save and you can keep your own folders as neat as you want.