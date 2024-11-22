 Skip to main content
ChatGPT prototypes its next strike against Google Search: browsers

By
ChatGPT on a laptop
ChatGPT developer OpenAI may be one step closer to creating a third-party search tool that integrates the chatbot into other websites as primary feature. If the project comes to fruition, OpenAI could target Google as both a search engine and web browser.

A source told The Information the project is a search tool called NLWeb, Natural Language Web, and that it is currently in a prototype phase. OpenAI has showcased the prototype to several potential partners in travel, retail, real estate, and food industries, with Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline being named by brand. The tool would enable ChatGPT search features onto the websites of these brands’ products and services.

NLWeb could rival many quickly developing uses Google has developed for its own Gemini AI tools. As OpenAI sparked the AI wars in November 2022, Google was one of many companies to follow with chatbots of its own. Gemini has been fleshed out into not only a knowledgeable AI assistant and writing coach but has been integrated into Google’s search engine to aid users with shopping and travel, among several other tasks.

This seems to be where OpenAI sees an opportunity to challenge Google’s dominance. Statistics note Google’s Chrome browser hoards 66.68% of the global market share in comparison to other browsers. Meanwhile, researchers note that ChatGPT’s global visitors in October 2024 at 3.7 billion rivaled that of Chrome at 3.45 billion. Additionally, ChatGPT’s traffic has been growing steadily since May 2024.

OpenAI recently introduced ChatGPT Search, a search engine feature within its chatbot that allows users to receive real-time answers to queries, such as sports scores, breaking news, and stock quotes. This service has shifted ChatGPT to already become more like Google search, and in turn like Google’s AI tools.

Meanwhile, other reports have noted that Google has recently caught the ire of the Department of Justice (DOJ), which is urging the company to split up its brands by selling the Chrome browser division of its organization. If the ruling came to pass, Google would be banned from the browser market for five years, which would give a competitor ample time to build its footing in the industry.

OpenAI also has “recently considered” developing a proprietary web browser but is “not remotely close” to moving forward with such a project, The Information noted.

