 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

ChatGPT Images 2.5 lets you sketch what you want instead of trying to describe it

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
ChatGPT images 2.5
OpenAI

OpenAI is rolling out ChatGPT Images 2.5, its newest image generation model, and it brings a solid mix of speed and quality upgrades that should make your AI art sessions a lot less frustrating. People are already generating over 3 billion images every week across ChatGPT and the API, and this update is built to make that process faster and noticeably more accurate.

What makes Images 2.5 different?

The biggest wins here are sharper details, more natural lighting, and textures that finally look believable instead of plastic. The model is also much better at sticking to your reference photos, so if you’re turning a picture of yourself into a new scene or style, your face and features should stay recognizable instead of drifting into someone else entirely.

ChatGPT Images 2.5—faster, sharper, smarter, with better tools for creating whatever you can dream of.

– Faster image generation to keep your ideas flowing

– Improved fidelity for more natural, recognizable images

– Consistent details across multiple edits

– Comment-based… pic.twitter.com/SjHITKJUSV

— OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 8, 2026

Editing gets smarter too. Ask for one change, like swapping a background or tweaking a product, and Images 2.5 should leave everything else alone. That consistency holds up across multiple rounds of edits, so your earlier tweaks won’t randomly get wiped out a few prompts later. And if speed is what you care about, generation is now up to 50% quicker than Images 2.0.

Sketch lets you draw your idea before AI finishes it

OpenAI added a feature called Sketch that lets you doodle your idea right inside ChatGPT, whether that’s a room layout or an outfit concept, and have the AI turn it into a polished image. Pair that with new templates for posters, flyers, and product shots, along with the option to leave comments directly on images for more precise edits, and you get a lot more control without needing any design skills.

Text, Baby, Person
OpenAI
Toy, Food, Sweets
OpenAI

People can also share the exact prompt behind an image now, so if someone creates something you love, you can recreate it using your own photos and details. On the developer side, OpenAI is also launching GPT-Image-2.5 Flare and Sunburst in the API, bringing the same speed and quality gains to apps and products built on top of it.

Recommended Videos

Images 2.5 is live now for all ChatGPT, ChatGPT Work, and Codex users across desktop, mobile, and web.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
Intel is about to make PC chips even more expensive, and some could vanish altogether
Intel is done competing on price, and its supply chain is warning that your next CPU purchase will cost noticeably more.
MacBook Pro Intel version

Intel's chips are about to get pricier again, and this might not be the last time.

Supply chain sources suggest the company is planning another price hike of roughly 10% starting October 5, 2026. According to a Digitimes report, the company wants to shift from chasing market share through competitive pricing to protecting profit margins. 

Read more
Students who use AI every day may be falling behind, while moderate users pull ahead
New global testing data suggests more AI in the classroom isn't automatically better.
Logo, Text

I assumed more AI access might help students learn faster. However, a new OECD study dispels that misconception for me and everyone else who gave their children a paid version of AI chatbots, thinking it would help them through their educational journey. 

According to PISA 2025 data from 760,000 students in 91 countries, students who use AI daily score meaningfully worse on standardized tests than their peers. The full picture is more complicated than a simple ban would fix.

Read more
These are the 5 best Mac utilities I found in 2026, and you should give them a try too
The small apps that make a big difference on my Mac every day.
Mac mockup showing 5 Mac utility apps

I have been using a Mac for over a decade, and over time, I have found a handful of third-party utilities that I simply cannot work without. Some fix long-standing macOS quirks, some add features that should have been there from the start, and some just enhance your overall macOS experience. Here are my five best Mac utilities I use every day. 

Supercharge

Read more