ChatGPT is taking ads into image generation, and your conversations could decide what you see

I’ve never loved ads turning up where I go to think, so this one makes me wince.

OpenAI is testing visual ads in ChatGPT image generation. The software will decide whether you should actually see one.

How doChatGPT’ss new Image ads work?

OpenAI says the ads show products in use or the experiences they unlock, carry clear labels, and sit apart from the imageyou’ree creating.

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The more interesting part is thatOpenAI’s guardrails determine whether a chat is emotionally vulnerable or sensitive before placing ads. In technical terms, automated guardrails analyze the chat context before triggering a personalized ad. In simpler terms, OpenAI wants to be safe.

DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science (third-party firms) will check how brand safety rules get applied, in a controlled setup without real conversations. I’d say an outside check matters, since I’d want any system that seems fragile to be audited first before it starts showing me targeted advertisements.

The business logic is quite simple as well. Ads let OpenAI monetize beyond subscribers among 1.2 billion weekly users.

Why isEurope’ss rulebook part of this story?

Ads have run across 31 European countries since late August, but only for free and Go users, while Plus, Pro, and Enterprise subscribers see none. That same week, the European Commission labeled ChatGPT a very large online search engine (focus on the term) because its 159.1 million monthly EU users dwarf the 45 million threshold.

The consequence: by January, OpenAI must publish a year of ads, with advertisers, run dates, targeting, and reach. That matters because Europe’s rulebook forces OpenAI to leave a paper trail for its growing ad business. At least in the EU, ChatGPT must disclose who paid, when the ads ran, whom they targeted, and how many people they reached.

This will give users and regulators a clearer view of howChatGPT’ss advertising business operates. ChatGPT already shows text-based ads, and visual ads take that further.

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