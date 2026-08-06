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ChatGPT enables unlimited chats on free accounts and upgrades to newer models

ChatGPT is shifting to GPT-5.6 Luna as the default model for free users, while paid accounts get access to an upgraded GPT-5.6 Sol experience.

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Using ChatGPT on a phone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

OpenAI has today announced a bunch of meaningful changes to ChatGPT across free and paid tiers. The biggest changes are reserved for users with a free account. They can now have unrestricted chats without any limit hits. Moreover, the default conversation model has been updated to GPT 5.6 Luna.

Free accounts are also getting access to a new think button, which shifts the conversation into a thinking mode for queries that need in-depth reasoning and knowledge hunting. For the unaware, the Luna model is equivalent to the “nano” series of models before the new naming scheme arrived with the GPT-5.6 series earlier this year.

ChatGPT chat interface.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

It offers a context window of 1,050,000 tokens and a knowledge base that cuts off at Feb 16, 2026, with reasoning support in tow. It is multi-modal, which means it supports text and media input as well. However, it does not support audio or video at the moment. Additionally, if you have a free account, the standard limits on uploading media assets still apply, while text interactions do not have a usage cap anymore.

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For users with a paid account (Plus or Pro tier), OpenAI is also improving the GPT‑5.6 Sol model for them. “We’ve updated GPT‑5.6 Sol to better support that full range. It delivers more focused answers, adapts its level of detail to the question, avoids unnecessary formatting, and offers a helpful correction when simply agreeing wouldn’t be useful,” says the company.

OpenAI claims that the responses provided by GPT-5.6 Sol are stronger and more affirmative with fewer factual errors. On internal tests, the error rate was tighter by a 68% margin, as per the company. For the unaware, this one is the frontier model in the GPT-5.6 family, sitting ahead of Luna and Terra.

In related news, Adobe launched a unified plugin for ChatGPT that connects it to more than 70 tools in Photoshop, Premiere, and other creative apps. Additionally, the ChatGPT-powered Atlas browser is shutting down soon, while the official Chrome extension gets ready to replace it with a bunch of new capabilities.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
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