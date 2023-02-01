 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

ChatGPT Plus to bring priority access during peak times — at a hefty price

Alan Truly
By

OpenAI’s wildly popular ChatGPT AI has become a bit harder to access, but soon, you’ll be able to move to the front of the line with ChatGPT Plus. While the free version is still available, priority will be given to subscribers.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise despite OpenAI’s non-profit status, given the huge network and computing costs that accumulate at the current rate of activity. The individual cost of $20 per month is relatively small if you’re an avid user of ChatGPT. Over the course of a year that’s $240, though, so it’s still a substantial amount to spend if you want faster access.

ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.

If you’ve been following ChatGPT news, you might have heard that the subscription cost would be twice that high. The rumored ChatGPT Pro hasn’t surfaced and might have been replaced by the much more affordable ChatGPT Plus.

Related

In addition to faster access during peak usage times, ChatGPT Plus subscribers will enjoy quicker responses and get early access to new features before others. OpenAI is moving so quickly that improvements to ChatGPT could be particularly intriguing.

OpenAI called the initial launch of ChatGPT a research preview. This makes it sound like the free version was temporary, but OpenAI stated free access will remain. The subscription service will help to support free access by offsetting the huge cost of making ChatGPT available to everyone.

It’s hard to believe that ChatGPT only debuted in January and has already had such a big impact on several industries, making it very clear that AI will play a major role in the future.

ChatGPT Plus will launch in the U.S. initially and there is currently a waiting list to sign up. The subscription option will expand to more countries over time, but no timetable has been provided yet.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The 6 biggest problems with ChatGPT right now
ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.
Here’s how ChatGPT could solve its major plagiarism problem
Close up of ChatGPT and OpenAI logo.
Microsoft invests billions in ChatGPT maker OpenAI
Microsoft HQ 2
The AI expert at Meta has some harsh criticism of ChatGPT
Image with languages displaying in front of a man on his laptop for Meta's 200 languages within a single AI model video.
Best VPN services 2023: today’s top picks
best VPN services
How to download YouTube videos
A smartphone displaying YouTube on its screen as it lays on top of a laptop's keyboard.
Here’s why ChatGPT might be ‘at capacity’ for you right now
ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.
The best color laser printers for 2023
A Brother printer on a counter in front of a brick wall.
Best MacBook Deals: Save on MacBook Air & MacBook Pro
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Dell Laptop Deals: Save on XPS 13, XPS 15, XPS 17 and more
dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02
How to sync your Outlook calendar with an iPhone
How to sync Outlook with an iPhone.
Best gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware, Asus and more
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Best Alienware Deals: Save on gaming laptops, PCs and monitors
Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.