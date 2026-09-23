ChatGPT Voice can now check your email, manage your calendar, search Slack, and use GPT-6

ChatGPT Voice already does a good job of letting people talk to ChatGPT instead of typing every prompt. OpenAI is now giving those conversations much deeper access to the tools and services available elsewhere in ChatGPT.

Voice can use plugins connected to services such as email, calendars, and Slack, work inside ChatGPT Work, and be powered by GPT-6 Astra, Sol, or Luna. The update is rolling out globally today through the latest version of ChatGPT.

We heard you loud and clear. ChatGPT Voice can now:



– Use plugins like your email, calendar, and Slack.



– Be powered by GPT-6 Astra, Sol, and Luna.



– Be used in ChatGPT Work on web and mobile, so you can create docs, decks, sites, and spreadsheets or tackle complex tasks in… pic.twitter.com/zRjjCMxpuW — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 23, 2026

What can ChatGPT Voice do now?

You can ask Voice to check your calendar for a free half hour and add an appointment, search your email for a particular message, or see whether someone has replied. Connected plugins can also support actions, although exactly what ChatGPT can do depends on the service, your account permissions, and the access you have granted. OpenAI says plugins can package connected apps and actions into reusable workflows.

Voice can now handle tasks that depend on connected services. You can ask it to check your financial accounts for duplicate charges, send emails, or search permitted Slack conversations. ChatGPT Work support also means you can use Voice to create documents, presentations, websites, and spreadsheets, or hand off longer browser-based tasks.

GPT-6 is coming to Voice too

GPT-Live already made Voice better at handling interruptions, pauses, and normal back-and-forth conversation. It can also call a tool when a request needs something beyond a spoken answer. That said, the addition of GPT-6 Astra supercharges that ability, as it can handle more complex work such as research, coding, software tasks, and document creation. When you don’t need the full might of Astra, you can switch to Sol and Luna.

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