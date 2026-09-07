ChatGPT wants to learn your writing style so it can write more like you

I have lost count of how many times I have pasted my own old emails into a chatbot just to get it to sound like me. If OpenAI has its way, that annoying step might disappear soon.

The company is testing a new feature called Writing Style inside ChatGPT, and it does something clever. Instead of asking you to explain your tone every single time, it looks at how you already write across your connected apps and mimics it.

How does ChatGPT’s writing style feature work?

Based on the onboarding screen spotted by X user Gael Breton, ChatGPT pulls examples from three buckets: Messaging, Documents, and Email. For example, you can connect Slack for messages, Google Drive or Notion for documents, and Gmail for your email.

Is this new in ChatGPT? pic.twitter.com/DJfIWKjy4a — Gael Breton (@GaelBreton) September 4, 2026

Once you connect these apps and hit Use writing style, ChatGPT should reference your actual writing patterns instead of relying on generic prompts. So instead of typing “write this in a casual tone,” you can let your Slack messages do the talking.

How is this different from Claude’s Styles feature?

If this sounds familiar, that is because Anthropic already tried something similar with Claude. Its Styles feature let you upload or paste writing samples, and Claude built a custom style from that. Sadly, Claude deprecated the Styles feature and merged it with Claude Skills, which is not as easy to set up.

So ChatGPT is scoring a big win here. Not only is it easier to set up, but instead of manually feeding samples, ChatGPT can pull directly from apps you already use every day. That likely means a much bigger and more accurate sample of your writing, covering everything from quick Slack replies to longer, more formal emails.

Should you be excited?

OpenAI has confirmed it is testing this feature, but there is no word yet on a wider rollout. Still, if you are tired of chatbots sounding a little too robotic, this is a promising step. The idea of an AI that writes emails sounding like you, and not like every other ChatGPT user, is genuinely exciting.

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It also fits a bigger trend of AI tools trying to feel less generic and more personal, which honestly cannot come soon enough. For now, we will have to wait and see when, or if, Writing Style reaches everyone.