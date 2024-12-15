ChatGPT o1 vs. o1-mini vs. 4o: Which should you use?

Table of Contents Table of Contents GPT o1 GPT o1-mini GPT-4o GPT-4o mini GPT-4 Early versions

We’re now into the third year of the AI boom, and industry leaders are showing no signs of slowing down, pushing out newer and (presumably) more capable models on a regular basis. ChatGPT, of course, remains the undisputed leader.

But with more than a half-dozen models available from OpenAI alone, figuring out which one to use for your specific project can be a daunting task.

GPT o1

If you want to try out the best and brightest model for ChatGPT, look no further than o1.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman spent a better part of his summer in 2024 teasing the imminent release of the company’s secretive Project Strawberry. The company finally unveiled Project Strawberry in September, outing it as OpenAI’s first “reasoning” model and renaming it “o1.” Much like the two-stage release of GPT-2, where a stripped-down version was released months ahead of the full-feature version, GPT Plus subscribers were first given access to the o1-preview version.

As a reasoning model, o1 is touted as using humanlike reasoning to check its own answers before outputting more accurate responses to complicated science, math, and coding queries. Trained on a “completely new optimization algorithm and a new training dataset specifically tailored for it,” per the company, o1 drastically outperforms the GPT-4o family of models across industry benchmark tests.

The full version of OpenAI o1 made its debut in December 2024 during the company’s 12 Days of OpenAI livestream event. Its internal system of checks reportedly helps the new model hallucinate less than its predecessors. According to OpenAI’s tests, the new version of o1 reduces “major errors” on “difficult real-world questions” by 34% compared to its preview version. If you’ve got reams of highly complex data to pour over or have complicated math and coding problems to solve, o1 is the OpenAI model you’ll want to use.

Unfortunately, it is not currently available to free-tier users (and likely won’t be for quite some time). You can access o1 with a Plus or Teams subscription, though you’ll only get 50 messages with it per week at that level. You’ll need to shell out $200 monthly for a Pro subscription if you want to use it without limits. So, our recommendation would be to start out on 01, and if you run out of your allotted messages for the day, move on to one of the models below.

GPT o1-mini

OpenAI’s o1-mini is a lightweight version of the company’s larger reasoning model. It is geared more toward quickly solving challenging mathematics and coding problems rather than creative prose generation. It’s built for speed and designed to provide fast, efficient solutions for specific technical tasks, making it ideal for task automation.

Unlike the preview model, you can still access o1-mini, though you will need at least a Plus subscription. With Plus, you’ll get 50 messages a day with OpenAI o1-mini. Pro subscribers, aka the folks shelling out $200 a month, have unlimited access to the mini model.

GPT-4o is to GPT-4 in terms of performance what GPT-4 was to GPT-3.5. Introduced in May 2024, GPT-4o (the “o” stands for “omni”) is OpenAI’s “latest, fastest, highest intelligence model.” It offers human-level response times (critical for features like Advanced Voice Mode), improved performance with languages beyond English, and a far better understanding of vision and audio content.

Not only is this model faster, more efficient, and more cost-effective than its predecessors, but 4o has also achieved state-of-the-art results in multilingual and vision benchmark tests. It also offers a 128,000-character context window and can generate text, images, audio, and computer code. It recently received a minor boost to its creative writing skills thanks to a pre-Thanksgiving update.

You can access GPT-4o through the free tier of ChatGPT, but you will run into restrictive usage caps. Once you reach your limit with 4o, the platform will drop your access down to either 4o-mini or the older GPT-4-Turbo model. Subscribing to the $20-per-month Plus tier will significantly increase that usage cap.

GPT-4o mini

OpenAI’s “lightest-weight intelligence model” is GPT-4o mini. Designed more for completing computationally simple tasks performed quickly and repeatedly as opposed to pondering over challenging coding or analytical problems, 4o mini offers nearly all of the same features as the larger 4o model, save for its restricted access to some of the more advanced analytical tools.

GPT-4o mini is available to Plus and Pro subscribers, and you can select it from the drop-down model list in the upper left corner of the ChatGPT home screen. You can also access it as a free-tier user by blowing through your GPT-40 usage allowance. The platform will shunt you over to the 4o mini model until you come off cool down and are allowed to access GPT-4o again.

GPT-4 was the first big step up in ChatGPT’s capabilities since its debut. Launched in April 2023 alongside the new ChatGPT Plus subscription tier, GPT-4 powered both ChatGPT and Microsoft’s free Copilot platform. OpenAI touted GPT-4 as “more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.5.” It was also the company’s first multimodal model, allowing it to generate and analyze images and audio in addition to text.

GPT-4 still serves as the base model available for free-tier ChatGPT users. For most casual users, GPT-4 and its “omni” variants are plenty capable of performing the inference tasks that you need.

Early versions

GPT-1, the original large language model from OpenAI, made its debut in June 2018 and became the archetype of generative pre-trained transformer technology. Even in its earliest form, GPT-1 managed to outperform the state-of-the-art models of the time by nearly 6% at natural language inference tasks.

Its 1.5-billion-parameter successor, GPT-2, arrived in November 2019. It expanded upon GPT-1’s basic text generation capabilities to include answering questions, summarizing documents, and translating text between languages. GPT-3 arrived in May 2020 but was quickly snatched up by Microsoft that September with a licensing scheme that gives Microsoft exclusive use of that model.

The GPT-3.5 model is a subset of Microsoft’s licensed GPT-3 that offered better performance and a later knowledge cutoff date than earlier iterations. When OpenAI launched the ChatGPT platform in November 2022, the chatbot ran atop the GPT-3.5 model. The company incorporated web browsing capabilities the following April, but by May 2023, GPT-3.5 had been depreciated in favor of the far more capable GPT-4 family of models. As such, it’s no longer available for public use and can only be accessed through OpenAI’s developer API.