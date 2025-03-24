 Skip to main content
ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode now has a ‘better personality’

By

If you find that ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode is a little too keen to jump in when you’re engaged in a conversation, then you’ll be pleased to know that the latest update should bring an end to such unwanted interruptions.

OpenAI post-training researcher Manuka Stratta said in a video posted on Monday that the update gives Advanced Voice Mode a “better personality,” adding that the AI-powered tool will now “interrupt you much less … [and] because it interrupts you less, you’ll be able to have more time to gather your thoughts and not feel like you have to fill in all the gaps and silences all the time.”

Stratta added that the update also gives ChatGPT’s voice mode a more engaging and natural tone, making it more direct and concise.

OpenAI released Advanced Voice Mode for select ChatGPT Plus subscribers in May last year before expanding access to all Plus users in September. Then, last November, OpenAI rolled out Advanced Voice Mode to all Pro and free users, giving everyone the opportunity to interact with ChatGPT using voice input through the mobile app.

To use Advanced Voice Mode, simply open the app and tap on the sound-wave icon that appears on the screen beside the microphone icon. You’ll then see a circle appear on the screen, indicating that ChatGPT is listening. You’re now ready to engage in a conversation with “someone” that sounds very much like a real person but, don’t forget, is actually generative AI doing its thing. Also, to ensure that your privacy is properly protected, avoid sharing highly personal information during your chats.

Free users use an Advanced Voice Mode powered by the GPT-4o mini AI model, with usage limited to a length of time that can change daily. Those on the $20-a-month Plus tier can have much longer conversations, and use the more advanced GPT-4o model, which should produce better results in terms of elements like understanding, response quality, and reasoning. Subscribers to the $200-a-month Pro tier, meanwhile, can chat to their heart’s content, though you might want to keep an eye on just how much time you spend chatting with your AI-powered buddy.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
