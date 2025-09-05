ChatGPT’s maker will give AI certificates and build its own LinkedIn

OpenAI has today announced that it will soon launch its own job discovery platform that will let companies hire people with modern AI skills. Additionally, the company also plans to offer certificates for completing AI courses to upskill job seekers and help them land better roles.

Where is this going?

The ChatGPT-maker says AI skills are a hot commodity in the job market, for employers as well as people looking for opportunities. To fill that gap, the company has a two-fold plan. First, the company will build its own LinkedIn rival that will be a home for “AI-savvy” job-seekers.

The OpenAI Jobs Platform will be home for such candidates to find fitting roles, and a hunting ground for companies to pluck the right employees. OpenAI says it will also maintain a level playing field for small businesses and government agencies to find the right talent.

Recommended Videos

“And we’ll use AI to help find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer,” adds the company. It already offers a free learning repository called OpenAI Academy, and that will form the foundation of its certification program.

Stamping the right candidates

The so-called OpenAI Certifications will help job-seekers identify whether a candidate has the requisite levels of AI skills needed for the job. OpneAI says it aims to certify ten million Americans before this decade comes to an end.

The government is also keen on AI-focused education. In April, President Donald signed an executive order to advance AI education in the country to upskill American youth and simultaneously arm educators with the required knowledge of AI tools.

The U.S. Department of Labor also highlights the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act for boosting AI literacy in the American workforce. The America’s AI Action Plan directs multiple government agencies to “prioritize AI skill development as a core objective of relevant education and workforce funding streams.”