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ChatGPT’s yes-man era may finally be coming to an end

ChatGPT is learning that agreeing with everything you say isn’t always helpful

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OpenAI says it is making progress in reducing a troubling behaviour in ChatGPT: the tendency to agree with users too readily, even when their beliefs may be false or harmful. The improvements come as researchers and mental-health professionals raise concerns about prolonged chatbot conversations reinforcing delusions, encouraging unhealthy dependence and failing to direct vulnerable users towards human support.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal published on October 10, OpenAI’s older GPT-4o model was associated with several reported cases of serious harm following lengthy interactions. The report cited at least seven suicides, one murder-suicide and one mass shooting linked to extended ChatGPT conversations last year, while noting that other AI models were implicated in some cases. These reported associations do not, by themselves, establish that chatbot use caused each incident.

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OpenAI subsequently retired GPT-4o and said its newer default model, GPT-5, reduced sycophancy by more than two-thirds compared with its predecessor. The company has also introduced new ways to evaluate how its models respond to mental-health concerns.

OpenAI is changing how ChatGPT responds to vulnerable users

The company has sought advice from mental-health professionals to help ChatGPT recognise distress, ask appropriate follow-up questions and distinguish everyday stress from situations requiring urgent intervention.

OpenAI said it worked with 170 mental-health professionals last year and more recently consulted more than 80 licensed experts. Their input helped shape a new evaluation benchmark that assesses whether a chatbot asks the right questions, recognises urgency and encourages users to seek human assistance when necessary.

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The results reported by OpenAI suggest progress beyond crisis conversations. The evaluation also covers everyday discussions involving relationships, stress and difficult personal situations, where excessive agreement could reinforce unhealthy assumptions.

Independent research cited by the Journal has also found improvements. A study involving researchers from City University of New York and King’s College London reported that GPT-5.2 substantially improved on GPT-4o’s safety performance. Research by nonprofit AI lab Transluce likewise found that GPT-5.6 Sol was less likely to reinforce potentially delusional beliefs or encourage unhealthy dependence.

The risk has not disappeared, and more work remains

The changes matter because ChatGPT has more than 900 million weekly active users, according to the report. Even relatively uncommon failures can have serious consequences when a chatbot becomes a trusted source of advice during emotionally difficult periods.

OpenAI said its newer models followed safety policies in roughly 99% of responses during extended simulated conversations about self-harm, compared with 86% for an earlier model. These are company-reported test results, however, and do not guarantee safe responses in every real-world conversation.

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At least 13 lawsuits involving alleged harm from GPT-4o had been filed against OpenAI, the report said. Experts also warn that AI-related delusions remain a broader industry problem, rather than one limited to a single company or model.

OpenAI says further work is needed. The next challenge is ensuring that safety improvements hold up across different users, situations, and long conversations, while making it easier for ChatGPT to recognise when a person needs support beyond an AI chatbot.

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