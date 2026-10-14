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Google finally lets you turn any website into an app on Googlebook

Google heard your complaints, and now every website can be an app on your Googlebook.

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Using the HP Googlebook
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

Googlebook users, rejoice. Google is rolling out a Chrome update that turns any website into a web app, and you have the community to thank for it.

When Googlebook first arrived, Chrome was picky about which sites you could install. Only websites that developers had set up as web apps got the Install option. Everything else ended up as a shortcut that simply launched a browser tab.

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Google admits it did this deliberately, but users pushed back, and the company has listened with Chrome M155.

What changes with the Chrome M155 update?

You can now install whatever site you like straight from Google Chrome, and it will launch in a window of its own, just like a regular app. You will find these apps in the app launcher, and you can keep your favorites on the taskbar or home screen.

HP Googlebook Hands On
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

Since these apps are powered by Chrome behind the scenes, they carry over everything from your browser. You stay signed in to your Google Account, and your cookies, permissions, and extensions come along for the ride.

Google also sneaked in a nice bonus. Chrome’s settings now get a tab of their own, so you can keep a webpage open next to them while you make changes.

How do you install a web app on your Googlebook?

The update will arrive on its own in the coming days. If you’re impatient, head to the Google Play Store, find Chrome, and hit Update.

Dell XPS Googlebook at Snapdragon Summit
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

Next, open Chrome and load the site you want as an app. Hit the menu button in the top-right corner, then go to Save and share and pick Install and create shortcut. You might also spot an Install icon in the address bar on certain sites. Confirm by tapping Install and finish the setup prompts.

It’s a small change, but it makes the Googlebook feel more like a proper laptop.


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Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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