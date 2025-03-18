 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Chromebooks are about to get a lot smarter, and more accessible

By
Acer Chromebook Spin 513 top down view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Google recently announced that Gemini will soon replace Google Assistant everywhere, from your phone and smartwatches to smart home speakers. ChromeOS has now joined the transition bandwagon, starting today.

The company has kicked off the stable rollout of Chrome OS M134, and it marks the silent exit of Google Assistant. “When triggering Assistant, you will automatically be directed to the Gemini app on your Chromebook,” Google says in a community update note.

Recommended Videos

Google says the feature update will be rolling out in a phased manner, so you might not be able to access the Gemini interface immediately after installing the latest software. Just to clear any confusion here, Gemini has been accessible on Chrome OS, but with the new build, it replaces the Google Assistant.

Gemini in the dock of a Chromebook.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Once the transition takes effect, users will see the sparkly Gemini icon in the top-right corner of the launcher window. For now, support for the “Hey Google” hotword for summoning Gemini is absent, even though it works fine on mobile platforms where Google Assistant is in the phase-out process.

Another noteworthy aspect is that Chrome OS will offer Gemini as a Progressive Web App (PWA), instead of a native application experience. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, considering you get access to a whole new world of capabilities with Gemini.

A well-deserved evolution

Google has already shifted its AI chatbot to the Gemini 2.0 series of models. Aside from offering a dramatically improved natural language conversation facility (compared to Google Assistant), Gemini can also handle a wide range of tasks such as image generation, file analysis, writing assistance, and more.

Dedicated Google Assistant button on Chromebook.
So long, Google Assistant, and your dedicated button! Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The biggest advantage is how tightly Gemini integrates with other Google Workspace platforms, using a system of “apps,” previously known as extensions. For example, with a voice or text command, Gemini can interact with tools such as Gmail, Docs, Calendar, and Drive to get work done seamlessly.

Moreover, it can now tap into your search history, offering more personalized responses. Gemini also offers its own set of advanced tricks, as well. For example, Deep Research will perform a comprehensive (and targeted) analysis of any given topic and serves a well-curated document.

It’s one of the best agentic AI features of Gemini. Moreover, thanks to the Gem system, you can create custom versions of the Gemini chatbot for specific tasks, without any coding knowledge or paying for a subscription. Google has also been pushing Gemini on Chromebook Plus-certified devices for a while now. 

An inclusive upgrade to key inputs

Slow Keys system on Chrome OS.
Google

In addition to the Gemini shift, ChromeOS M134 also introduces the Slow Keys system. It is helpful for users with limited dexterity, or for people with conditions that affect their limb and finger movements.

Slow Keys essentially delays the input registration. Once it is enabled, users are required to hold on to a button for a longer duration for the computer to recognize the key press.

Users can adjust the delay between fractional seconds to multiple seconds, depending on their comfort levels. “This will prevent unintended keystrokes from being pressed,” says Google.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
You can now live your developer dream with Google’s free Gemini Code Assist access
Google gemini code assist graphic.

Google has made a free version of its Gemini Code Assist tool available worldwide starting February 25. The generative AI model, previously aimed at businesses, is powered by Gemini 2.0 and integrates with IDEs like Visual Studio Code.

This means you can access Code Assist's features directly from the environment you're working in. It will auto-complete code as you're typing it, and you can also work through problems in the chat or generate code snippets.

Read more
Macs finally get a taste of an overhauled Mail app
Categories in Apple Mail app for iPad and Mac.

Apple redesigned the Mail app on iPhones with the release of iOS 18.2 update back in December, but strangely skipped the treatment for iPads and Macs. The company has finally made a course correction with the macOS 15.4 and iPad OS 18.4 developer beta updates, which are now available for testers.

The biggest change introduced by the new Mail app are categories. All your emails are now neatly slotted across four categories. Here’s a brief breakdown of how it works:

Read more
OpenAI’s Operator agent is coming to eight more countries
ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.

Following  its U.S. debut in January, OpenAI's Operator AI agent will soon be expanding to eight new nations, the company announced on Friday.

"Operator is now rolling out to Pro users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and most places ChatGPT is available," the OpenAI team wrote in a post to X. The company is "still working on making Operator available in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein & Iceland," but has not clarified release timing for those additional countries. As with the American release, users in the expanded nation list will still have to pay for OpenAI's $200 per month Pro tier subscription in order to access the AI agent.

Read more