 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Chromebooks could soon borrow Window 11’s best multitasking feature

Alan Truly
By

In the near future, Chromebooks could borrow one of Windows’ best multitasking features. Currently, Chrome OS users might feel a bit envious of Windows 11’s robust split screen menu that allows vertical, horizontal, three-way, and four-way divisions.

A recent developer flag suggests Google is at least exploring the possibility of adding more versatile instant splits.

Chromebooks can multitask and have several windows open.

Chrome OS is already capable of running multiple apps and browser tabs at once. In fact, it is quite flexible, with many Chromebooks having the ability to install and run Android and Linux apps alongside Chrome apps. A side-by-side, vertical split screen is already possible on a Chromebook but it’s often more productive to have one window larger, such as the one-third and two-thirds split that seems to be in testing.

This option is not working yet, but the proof of the work being done can be seen in the Chrome OS Dev Channel by searching for a flag called Partial Split. A brief description states, “Enables the option to snap two windows into 2/3 and 1/3 for split view.”

A Chromium code dive by About Chromebooks discovered hints about how the feature might work. Apparently, the maximize button that’s located in the upper-right of every window could be used to invoke the new partial split screen mode. Holding the maximize button is already the way to activate a two-way split, so it makes sense for Google to add any new windowing options in the same control. Chrome OS also allows Alt-[ and Alt-] to resize and move a window to the left and right side and it seems likely that keyboard shortcuts will be added for the partial split feature if it’s approved for the Stable channel.

Snap Assist provides a choice to open a window or a snapped group.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

While the new feature sounds intriguing, most people should stay on the Stable or Beta channels since the Dev channel is much more likely to have unexpected glitches that make using a Chromebook difficult. The Stable channel is currently at Chrome OS 103, while the Dev channel is at 105.

As one of the easiest to use computers in the world, it doesn’t make sense to risk making a Chromebook unstable or unfriendly.

Editors' Recommendations

Android 13: Everything we know about Google’s big OS update

Android 13 at Google I/O.

Best Prime Day Keurig Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Keurig deals graphic.

Best Prime Day smartwatch deals

Prime Day 2022 smartwatch deals graphic.

HP Prime Day sale 2022: laptops and gaming PCs from $280

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 in presentation mode.

This 34-inch curved WLED ultrawide gaming monitor is under $500

The Lenovo G34w-10 ultra-wide curved gaming monitor, with a video game on the screen.

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 robot vacuum deals graphic.

Best Prime Day speaker deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 speaker deals graphic.

5 Prime Day tablet deals under $350 (incl. an iPad) that end today

The iPad 10.2 on a table.

Best Buy Prime Day Deals 2022: The best discounts to shop today

Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.

These Prime Day gaming laptop deals under $1,000 end at midnight

A man playing on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.

Best Walmart Prime Day deals for 2022

Walmart Prime Day graphic with a screen from Walmart.com.

This HP laptop with Windows 11 can be yours for just $280 today

HP Laptop - 14z-fq000.

The best Prime Day TV deals under $500 that end today

The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.