ChromeOS 134 preview teases accessibility features, quick insert improvements

Table of Contents Table of Contents Slow Keys Student data transfer GIFs with Quick Insert support Isolated Web Apps for Kiosk Mode

The next ChromeOS update is expected to drop in the coming days and the chromeOS.dev team has once again shared notes of the features scheduled to come with the next version of the Chromebook operating system. According to the team, the initial ChromeOS 134 update will be available starting this coming Monday, March 17th. However, many of the features may arrive at dates beyond the primary rollout.

The features previewed on ChromeOS 134 developers’ notes so far have proven to be very interesting and functional, and this set is no different. The notes share details on improvements for Google’s Quick Insert feature, special enterprise features, more accessibility features, and content manageability tools. Here’s a rundown of what you can expect.

Recommended Videos

Slow Keys

ChromeOS 134 has noted its commitment to improvements, including accessibility on its software with each version, and this function is another example. Slow Keys is a feature that can help users who require more time and attention in their typing tasks to press keys with intent. It should especially be helpful for users with conditions that affect their fine motor skills, such as tremors, arthritis, or numbness to the fingertips.

The feature prompts a delay when a user presses the key, so the system knows the correct key has been pressed. This function is intended to help users type with better precision and fewer errors.

ChromeOS 133 includes a similar feature called Bounce Keys, which will ignore repeated keystrokes pressed in succession when enabled, to provide a smoother typing experience with fewer unintended characters pressed.

Student data transfer

ChromeOS 134 will get a feature later in March that will allow graduating students and other users with a .edu account to use a tool that will allow them to transfer the data from their school-associated accounts to a personal Gmail account. The tool will move content from Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Gmail. School administrators will be able to deploy the tool to users by pinning it to users’ Chromebook shelves. They will also be able to send notifications and schedule reminders to student users so that they can take advantage of the tool.

GIFs with Quick Insert support

ChromeOS 134 is expanding the functions of its Quick Insert to allow users to use the feature as a shortcut for GIF insertion. Users will be able to add GIFs to messages and documents without leaving the Quick Insert menu. Chromebook Plus netbooks have a Quick Insert button on the keyboard, while standard Chromebooks can access Quick Insert via a Launcher + F shortcut. This addition should make for a welcome function to the Quick Insert menu.

Isolated Web Apps for Kiosk Mode

ChromeOS 134 will include Isolated Web Apps (IWAs) support, which works as an enterprise-level secure app offering that allows for controlling public-facing kiosks and digital signage displays. The feature allows administrators to securely manage IWAs and deploy content onto devices through the Admin console⁠⁠.