 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Claude AI catches up with ChatGPT by offering a new search tool

By
Claude on a MacBook Pro.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a new search tool, Claude may help. The AI assistant now features a new web search tool that allows users to access current events and information to enhance their results. The new search feature provides direct citations, allowing you to verify sources easily. Furthermore, Claude organizes and presents relevant sources in a conversational format, making the results easier to digest.

Anthropic states that the new search feature is handy for various users and use cases. These include sales teams seeking to analyze industry trends, financial analysts looking for up-to-date market data, and researchers who need content for grant proposals and literature reviews. Additionally, everyday shoppers can benefit from the tool as it helps them compare product features and prices.

Recommended Videos

At launch, Claude’s web search capabilities were only available to premium customers based in the U.S. Additionally, they only worked with Claude 3.7 Sonnet. This model is the company’s first that can provide quick responses and step-by-step problem-solving. Claude Pro is priced at $20 per month or $214.99 per year.

The new search tool was hinted at about a month ago.

Incorporating web search capabilities for real-time information gathering is a significant advancement in AI. OpenAI introduced this feature in ChatGPT late last year, initially making it available only to paying subscribers. Now, it is accessible to everyone at no cost. While there are no guarantees, it would not be surprising if Claude eventually offered web search for free as well.

Claude can be accessed from its website, iOS and Android apps, and desktop versions.

Claude first went online in December 2022 when Anthropic released it as a limited beta product for a small group of users. This initial release was part of a closed beta that showcased Claude’s capabilities to early testers. Claude’s first widely available version was launched in March 2023, when Anthropic released it to a broader audience through an API and partnerships with companies such as Quora’s Poe and other platforms.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Anthropic’s new Claude model offers both real-time and long-pondered responses
Claude code homescreen

OpenAI's o3 and DeepSeek's R1 models have some new competition. Anthropic announced Monday the release of its new "hybrid reasoning" model, Claude 3.7 Sonnet.

Existing reasoning models like o3, R1, and Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking are designed to break down complex problems into smaller tasks, then deduce and verify their answers before responding, a process that returns more accurate answers at the cost of higher compute usage and longer inference times. Claude 3.7 Sonnet, on the other hand is capable of providing either "near-instant responses or extended, step-by-step thinking that is made visible to the user," according to the company's announcement post.

Read more
Perplexity one-ups Gemini and ChatGPT with a fantastic AI freebie
Model picker for Deep Research on Perplexity Model picker for Deep Research on Perplexity

What if you tell an AI chatbot to search the web, look up a certain kind of source, and then create a detailed report based on all the information it has gleaned? Well, Gemini can do it, for $20 a month. Or $200 each month, if you prefer ChatGPT.

Perplexity will do it for free. A few times each day, that is. Perplexity is calling its latest tool, Deep Research. Just like OpenAI. And Google Gemini before it.

Read more
Elon Musk says Grok 3 will outperform ChatGPT, DeepSeek in the coming weeks
Grok app on an iPhone.

Elon Musk has confirmed that his AI chatbot, Grok 3 is currently being finalized and will be available in the next one to two weeks, according to Reuters.

Speaking in a video call addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai Musk described the AI tool as “scary smart.”

Read more