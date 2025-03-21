Claude AI catches up with ChatGPT by offering a new search tool

If you’re looking for a new search tool, Claude may help. The AI assistant now features a new web search tool that allows users to access current events and information to enhance their results. The new search feature provides direct citations, allowing you to verify sources easily. Furthermore, Claude organizes and presents relevant sources in a conversational format, making the results easier to digest.

Anthropic states that the new search feature is handy for various users and use cases. These include sales teams seeking to analyze industry trends, financial analysts looking for up-to-date market data, and researchers who need content for grant proposals and literature reviews. Additionally, everyday shoppers can benefit from the tool as it helps them compare product features and prices.

At launch, Claude’s web search capabilities were only available to premium customers based in the U.S. Additionally, they only worked with Claude 3.7 Sonnet. This model is the company’s first that can provide quick responses and step-by-step problem-solving. Claude Pro is priced at $20 per month or $214.99 per year.

The new search tool was hinted at about a month ago.

Incorporating web search capabilities for real-time information gathering is a significant advancement in AI. OpenAI introduced this feature in ChatGPT late last year, initially making it available only to paying subscribers. Now, it is accessible to everyone at no cost. While there are no guarantees, it would not be surprising if Claude eventually offered web search for free as well.

Claude can be accessed from its website, iOS and Android apps, and desktop versions.

Claude first went online in December 2022 when Anthropic released it as a limited beta product for a small group of users. This initial release was part of a closed beta that showcased Claude’s capabilities to early testers. Claude’s first widely available version was launched in March 2023, when Anthropic released it to a broader audience through an API and partnerships with companies such as Quora’s Poe and other platforms.