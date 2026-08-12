Claude can now pull data from your browser tabs and keep working on your desktop

Anthropic just made its Claude browser extension a lot smarter, and it can remember your conversations on desktop, web, or mobile. The Claude in Chrome side panel now runs as a full Claude Cowork session, meaning your conversations, skills, and connectors all carry over between your browser and Claude’s desktop, web, and mobile apps. Before this update, browser sessions stayed completely separate from everything else, so switching devices meant starting over.

How Claude in Chrome actually works now

Claude in Chrome can now see whatever page you are on and take real actions inside it, including clicking links, typing text, filling out forms, and moving between pages using your existing logins. That’s useful for tools that never connect directly to Claude, like internal dashboards, legacy systems, or vendor portals.

Say you need to build a budget spreadsheet using invoices scattered across several vendor sites. Claude can open each tab, pull the amounts and dates, and start building that spreadsheet for you. Since the sessions now live with your account instead of a single device, you can pick that same task back up later on the desktop app, add local files, or compare it against last month’s numbers.

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Anthropic has also been expanding how Claude interacts with the web more broadly, including a separate in-app browser for Claude Code that lets it read documentation without leaving the coding environment.

Addressing the safety side of browser automation

Letting an AI agent act inside your browser also comes with real risks, mainly prompt injection, where hidden instructions buried in a webpage or document can redirect AI agents without your knowledge. This isn’t a hypothetical concern either, since recent security research has repeatedly exposed serious flaws across various AI browsing tools.

This is why Anthropic added a new check that reviews any consequential action, such as submitting a form or sending a message, against your original request before it happens. That said, Claude will still ask permission before performing actions like making a purchase or sharing personal information.

The update is live now for Max and Team plans, with Pro access rolling out in the coming weeks, while Enterprise admins can enable it selectively by domain.