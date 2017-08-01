DT
DT
Home > Computing > Close to the Metal Ep. 50: We talk Threadripper…

Close to the Metal Ep. 50: We talk Threadripper and Vega at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

By
Subscribe on YouTube
Close to the Metal Ep. 49: Build your own gaming desktop, or let someone else do it?
Close to the Metal Ep. 48: A breaking point for Bitcoin
Close to the Metal Ep. 47: The Surface Laptop is in the building
Close to the Metal Ep. 46: A PC perspective on E3 2017
Close to the Metal Ep. 45: Computex 2017 reignites the fight between AMD and Intel
Close to the Metal Ep. 44: New 2-in-1s breach the surface, but are any winners?
Close to the Metal Ep. 43: If you build it, will they come?
Close to the Metal Ep. 42: Batten the hatches, your system is under siege
Close to the Metal Ep. 41: Everything Microsoft, and our first reader poll
Close to the Metal Ep. 40: The Optane Difference
Close to the Metal Ep. 39: The RX 570 Live Review
Close to the Metal Ep. 38: The Ryzen Roundup
Close to the Metal Ep. 37: Does the Windows 10 Creators Update live up to its name?
Close to the Metal Ep. 36: Optane Memory has arrived, but who is it really for?
Close to the Metal Ep 35: We're not over the moon about Mass Effect: Andromeda

AMD’s release of its Ryzen processors earlier in 2017 was just the beginning of an eventful year for the company. On Sunday, August 30, the company revealed its next major chip – Threadripper.

With up to 16 cores and 32 threads, the processor is among the most powerful ever available to consumers. It represents not only a new high-end for AMD, but also an emerging trend of extremely powerful hardware that targeted the consumer market. Both AMD and Intel are working on chips with extreme core counts and extreme prices.

And that wasn’t all. AMD also finally took the veil off its first gamer-focused Vega cards, the Vega 64 and 56. Priced at $500 and $400 respectively, the cards are going to take on Nvidia’s GTX 1080 and GTX 1070. The company also announced a liquid-cooled version of Vega 64, only available in a bundle, alongside a smaller air-cooled version the Vega Nano.

We’ll cover these announcements, and more, in this week’s Close to the Metal.

Close to the Metal is a podcast from Digital Trends that takes a deep dive into computing and PC gaming topics. Each show, we’ll focus in on one topic, and leave no stone unturned as we show off the latest in hardware and software. Whether it’s the latest GPU, supercomputers, or which 2-in-1 you should buy, we break down the complicated jargon and talk about how user experience is affected in the real world. Please subscribe, share, and send your questions to podcast@digitaltrends.com. We broadcast the show live on YouTube at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT every Tuesday.