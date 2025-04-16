 Skip to main content
No more price hikes: Comcast offers five-year Xfinity price guarantee

By
xfinity
Xfinity

Choosing an internet provider can be a dicey proposition, as you need to think about not only what plans are available now, but also how those plans might change in the future. No one likes unexpected price hikes on their bills, so now Comcast is offering more peace of mind with a five-year price guarantee for its Xfinity internet service.

New customers who sign up for Xfinity can get a monthly price that is locked in for five years when no annual contract required, Comcast announced this week. The plans start at $55 per month and include unlimited data at home, plus access to Comcast’s WiFi network as well as extra features like parental controls and cybersecurity protection, with the same pricing available nationwide across the US.

That compares to the $40 per month one-year pricing option that is also available currently, so whether or not this five-year gaurentee option would make sense for you depends on your long-term plans.

The company says it is aiming to offer transparent and consistent pricing for its services, so customers have one less thing to worry about when it comes to internet access.

“We’re addressing two significant consumer pain points – rising costs and transparency – with incredible value and easy-to-understand pricing that is locked in for five years,” said Steve Croney, Chief Operating Officer, Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. “Our new price guarantee removes complexity, and when our customers also take mobile, they get the nation’s largest converged network, which automatically delivers gig speeds wherever they go.”

Comcast also recently offered an internet speed upgrade for Xfinity customers which saw speed bumps from 50 to 100 percent, for free, enabling faster downloads and higher quality streaming. And there is also an ultra-low lag capability rolling out on Xfinity for FaceTime calls and for certain games on Steam, which could be a great boon for serious gamers.

