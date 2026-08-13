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Comu’s tiny AI recorder can turn your meetings into slides, emails, and action plans

Comu Action Pro records for up to 70 hours and supports more than 113 languages

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Comu Action Pro AI voice recorder in hand
Comu

AI voice recorders that can capture meetings, transcribe conversations, and generate summaries are becoming increasingly common. Flowtica’s Scribe, for example, puts those capabilities inside a pen that can also be used for handwritten notes.

Comu, formerly known as Comulytic, is taking the concept a step further with the Action Pro, which is a pocket-sized AI recorder capable of turning recorded conversations into editable presentations, follow-up emails, meeting briefs, documents, and action plans. The device has a dedicated AI button that lets users request these materials using voice commands.

It can turn a conversation into a presentation

Once a conversation has been recorded, users can press the AI button and ask Action Pro to create something from it. If you ask the device to make a presentation, Comu will analyze the discussion, organize the information into an outline, and generate an editable slide deck.

Comu Action Pro AI voice recorder in hand
Comu

The same workflow can be used for follow-up emails, documents, and action plans. Comu says its software can identify decisions, deadlines, and next steps from meetings. Previous conversations can be searched through the accompanying app.

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Basic transcription and summarization are free to use without a subscription. Comu’s free Starter plan also includes one real-time translation, three deep AI analyses, and 500 Agent Credits per month. Those credits are used when generating slides, emails, documents, and other material through Comu’s AI workflows.

The Premium plan costs $10 per month when billed annually, or $14.99 month-to-month. It adds unlimited real-time translation, automatic deep analysis, smart file categorization, 5,000 Agent Credits per month, and access to workflows for creating slides, emails, and documents. The Elite plan costs $29.99 per month annually or $39.99 monthly and increases the allowance to 40,000 Agent Credits.

It can record for up to 70 hours

The Action Pro uses a six-microphone adaptive array with AI noise reduction and has a claimed voice pickup range of up to seven meters. Comu says the device can record continuously for up to 70 hours on a charge and supports real-time transcription and translation across more than 113 languages. It has a USB-C port for charging, an OLED display, and a built-in magnetic mount which allows it to easily attach to the back of a MagSafe iPhone.

Comu Action Pro AI voice recorder in hand
Comu

The Comu app also offers speaker-aware playback, AI summaries, smart categorization, and a searchable history of previous conversations. Users are still responsible for making sure any recordings comply with local consent and privacy requirements.

The Comu Action Pro has a list price of $256.99 and is currently available at $179.99 on the company’s website.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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