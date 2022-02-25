  1. Computing

This concept reimagines the original Mac if it came out today

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Ever wonder how a classic Macintosh computer might look like in modern times? Time to take a beige-stained trip down memory lane with this inspired reimagining of the Mac that started it all.

Concept designer Ian Zelbo, who often works with popular leakers like Jon Prosser, has drafted a render of his idea of a modern-day Macintosh, fully equipped with a webcam, as well as updated input and output, such as HDMI and USB-C ports in place of a floppy disk drive.

What if Apple remade the Macintosh…
Read about the project at https://t.co/Vr9Zw2Jkia pic.twitter.com/fUasNlTp5t

&mdash; ian (@ianzelbo) February 21, 2022

Essentially an all-in-one iMac, the “2022 Macintosh” also features a notch in its display, which is a feature seen on Apple’s most recent 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. The display itself is wide and the body is slimmer, much like the 24-inch iMac computer monitor.

The redesign notably does not include a MagSafe connector, which is another highlight feature of some of Apple’s most recent computer iterations.

The “hello” on the screen is even styled in Apple’s updated colorful font, as opposed to the more standard script seen on the classic Macintosh. The body includes the original colorful Apple icon on the bottom-left corner, and the boxy frame and color choice also allude to the original design of the classic Macintosh.

Having done an interview with the publication Yanko Designs, Zelbo said he wasn’t born around the time of the Macintosh, but can appreciate its influence.

A mocked-up marketing page of a redesigned original Macintosh computer.

The Macintosh was Apple’s first computer, released in 1984, and it has seen many redesigns and branding changes since then. Apple is unlikely to release its own classic Macintosh redesign; however, the brand does appear to be hard at work preparing many products for launch in 2022.

Currently, Apple is expected to announce a new MacBook Pro with its second-generation M2 processor in a matter of weeks. The company is also expected to showcase its next iMac Pro models, featuring its M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, during the summer.

