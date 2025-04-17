 Skip to main content
Microsoft’s Copilot Vision AI is now free to use, but only for these 9 sites

Copilot Vision graphic.
Microsoft

After months of teasers, previews, and select rollouts, Microsoft’s Copilot Vision is now available to try for all Edge users in the U.S. The flashy new AI tool is designed to watch your screen as you browse so you can ask it various questions about what you’re doing and get useful context-appropriate responses. The main catch, however, is that it currently only works with nine websites.

For the most part, these nine websites seem like pretty random choices, too. We have Amazon, which makes sense, but also Geoguessr? I’m pretty sure the point of that site is to try and guess where you are on the map without any help. Anyway, the full site list is as follows:

Copilot Vision compatible websites.
Microsoft
  • Wikipedia
  • Tripadvisor
  • Williams Sonoma
  • Amazon
  • Target
  • Wayfair
  • Food & Wine
  • OpenTable
  • Geoguessr
CEO of Microsoft AI Mustafa Suleyman announced the release on Bluesky yesterday and shared a few of his favorite use cases.

Copilot Vision is out now, free in Edge. It can literally see what you see on screen (if you opt in). Pretty amazing! It’ll think out loud with you when you’re browsing online. No more over-explaining, copy-pasting, or struggling to put something into words.

Mustafa Suleyman (@mustafasuleymanai.bsky.social) 2025-04-16T17:05:32.762Z

Usually, when you want to ask Copilot a question, you have to write out the paragraphs of context yourself, and aside from being slow and annoying, this can also be pretty difficult if you’re trying to ask about something you don’t know much about.

With Copilot Vision, instead of trying to describe what you’re looking at or what you’re talking about, the AI model can see it right on your screen.

So, according to Suleyman’s examples, you can search for “breathable sheets” on Amazon and ask Copilot if any of the results are made from appropriate fabrics. Copilot can point the right ones out to you or give you examples of breathable fabric to search for.

On the Food & Wine recipe website, Copilot can help you go hands-free while you cook by answering your questions and reading out parts of the recipe to you. This works because the whole experience is designed to work through voice — you speak directly to the AI and the AI speaks back.

According to one of the videos on the Copilot Vision page, however, it looks like you can type out questions too and receive written responses.

Copilot Vision helps with job search.
Microsoft

Microsoft is taking things very slowly and carefully with this feature, almost certainly because it wants to avoid triggering another backlash like it did with Recall. The limited number of compatible sites is connected to copyright issues, and the company makes sure to stress that the feature is “opt-in,” doesn’t record your screen, is only on when you turn it on, and deletes the data as soon as you end a session.

If you’re interested in testing it out, you can set things up and see a little tutorial through the Microsoft website.

Microsoft’s Bing adds a Copolit Search mode to rival Google AI Search
Copilot Search for Bing Search engine.

Barely a few weeks ago, Google introduced a new AI Search mode. The idea is to provide answers as a wall of text, just the way an AI chatbot answers your queries, instead of the usual Search Results with blue links to different sources.

Microsoft is now in the race, too. The company has quietly rolled out a new Copilot Search option for its Bing search engine. The feature was first spotted by Windows Latest, but Digital Trends can confirm that it is now accessible across all platforms. 

Read more
Microsoft finally adds missing Copilot+ AI tools to Intel and AMD PCs
Copilot+ PCs being announced from the stage.

If you bought into the promise of a new AI-charged Copilot+ PC with the latest-gen Intel or AMD processor, and found a few tricks missing, the long wait is over. A handful of those Copilot+ features are finally expanding beyond machines with a Snapdragon X series processor inside. 

It’s roughly been a year since Microsoft introduced the Copilot+ PC label, a new breed of computing machines that put AI performance at the forefront. For months, Qualcomm was the sole silicon supplier for such machines. 

Read more
Microsoft 365 Copilot gets an AI Researcher that everyone will love
Researcher agent in action inside Microsoft 365 Copilot app.

Microsoft is late to the party, but it is finally bringing a deep research tool of its own to the Microsoft 365 Copilot platform across the web, mobile, and desktop. Unlike competitors such as Google Gemini, Perplexity, or OpenAI’s ChatGPT, all of which use the Deep Research name, Microsoft is going with the Researcher agent branding.
The overarching idea, however, isn’t too different. You tell the Copilot AI to come up with thoroughly researched material on a certain topic or create an action plan, and it will oblige by producing a detailed document that would otherwise take hours of human research and compilation. It’s all about performing complex, multi-step research on your behalf as an autonomous AI agent.
Just to avoid any confusion early on, Microsoft 365 Copilot is essentially the rebranded version of the erstwhile Microsoft 365 (Office) app. It is different from the standalone Copilot app, which is more like a general purpose AI chatbot application.
Researcher: A reasoning agent in Microsoft 365 Copilot
How Researcher agent works?
Underneath the Researcher agent, however, is OpenAI’s Deep Research model. But this is not a simple rip-off. Instead, the feature’s implementation in Microsoft 365 Copilot runs far deeper than the competition. That’s primarily because it can look at your own material, or a business’ internal data, as well.
Instead of pulling information solely from the internet, the Researcher agent can also take a look at internal documents such as emails, chats, internal meeting logs, calendars, transcripts, and shared documents. It can also reference data from external sources such as Salesforce, as well as other custom agents that are in use at a company.
“Researcher’s intelligence to reason and connect the dots leads to magical moments,” claims Microsoft. Researcher agent can be configured by users to reference data from the web, local files, meeting recordings, emails, chats, and sales agent, on an individual basis — all of them, or just a select few.

Why it stands out?

Read more