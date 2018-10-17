Share

Upgrading to a faster solid-state drive is one of the easiest ways to get a speed bump out of an aging PC and Corsair is making it more affordable to make the switch to a speedy SSD. The company’s fast NVMe-based Force Series MP510 SSD is one of the fastest on the market and the drive comes in at a more affordable price than competing offerings from Samsung and Western Digital.

“Utilizing the ultra high-speed NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 interface for maximum bandwidth, the MP510 leaves traditional SATA 6Gbps and even previous generation M.2 SSDs in the dust,” the company claimed in a statement. “Loading everything from large video and image files to games, applications or the operating system faster than ever before, the MP510 supercharges your system’s performance, whatever you’re doing.” The drive’s M.2 2280 form factor makes it compatible with most desktops and laptops.

Corsair boasts sequential read speeds as fast as 3,480MB per second and sequential write speeds as fast as 3,000MB per second for the Force Series MP510. This places the MP510 in the same class as Samsung’s 970 Pro and 970 EVO models as well as Western Digital’s Black drives.

The Samsung 970 EVO and 970 Pro models, for comparison, boast read speeds of 3,500MB/s and write speeds of 2,500MB/s, which the company claims is 32 percent faster than last year’s 960 EVO models. Western Digital’s 2018 Black SSDs boast up to 3,400MB/s read speeds and 2,800MB/s write speeds, depending on the model. While read speeds between all three brands are within range of each other, Corsair’s MP510 faster write speeds over these two competitors gives it an advantage.

Despite matching and besting the performance of its competitors, Corsair’s MP510 also is more affordable, with a starting price of just $69 for a 240GB-capacity SSD and topping out at $474 for 1,920GB, or approximately 2TB, of storage. The MP510 is an upgrade from Corsair’s previous MP500 series. For comparison, the Samsung 970 EVO sells for $99 for a 250GB drive, while the similar top-end 1,920GB model retails for $577. That represents a savings of more than $100 for the Corsair MP510 at the high end. Western Digital’s 2018 Black series SSD also starts at $99 for the 250GB edition but tops out at just 1TB for $357.

The Force Series MP510 is also available in 480GB and 960GB capacities. All configurations of the MP510 drives are available for purchase now through Corsair’s web store, except the 1,940GB model, which is currently listed as out of stock. The MP510 is backed by Corsair’s five-year warranty.

