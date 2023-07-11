Corsair Gaming PC with an RTX 4080 is $400 off for Prime Day 2023

If you don’t have the time or inclination to build a PC from scratch, going for a pre-built PC is a great option, especially with so many great Prime Day deals for you to take advantage of. For example, take this Corsair Vengeance i7400, which has one of the best GPUs on the market and is going for $2,900 rather than the usual $3,000.

Why you should buy the Corsair Vengeance i7400 Series

The first thing most folks check when it comes to gaming computers is the GPU; in this case, you get the RTX 4080, which has been somewhat controversial. On its own, the RTX 4080 sits in a difficult spot since it’s not as powerful as its price suggests, and it’s not great for 4k but too powerful for 2k. If you were buying the GPU individually, we might suggest against it, but since it comes with a bundle, it’s not a bad deal, and if you’re somebody who plays a lot of Fortnite or Apex Legends, you can game at 2k with super-high framerates, which is great. For everybody else, the RTX 4080 comes with 16GBs of VRAM, which works great for RTX DLSS, and you can use that to push the graphics and framerate up when playing at 4k, although be aware that DLSS is only available on a small set of games.

As for the rest of the specs, you get a mid-to-high-end Intel Core i7 13700K that will help avoid any bottlenecks and gives you the versatility to do a lot of stuff, from gaming to streaming to editing and production work. You also get 32GB of DDR5 RAM, the fastest on the market, and it is great if you want to do things like programming or CAD design that tend to be RAM-heavy applications. As for storage, you get a massive 2TB SSD, which will likely be more than enough to last you a few years, especially if you stream most of your content rather than store it locally.

All in all, the Corsair Vengeance i7400 Series is an excellent pre-built gaming PC, and while we wouldn’t usually recommend the RTX 4080 on its own, for the total price of $2,900, it’s not too bad. It might also be worth checking out these Prime Day gaming laptop deals if you want something more portable.

Editors' Recommendations