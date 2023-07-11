 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Corsair Gaming PC with an RTX 4080 is $400 off for Prime Day 2023

Albert Bassili
By

If you don’t have the time or inclination to build a PC from scratch, going for a pre-built PC is a great option, especially with so many great Prime Day deals for you to take advantage of. For example, take this Corsair Vengeance i7400, which has one of the best GPUs on the market and is going for $2,900 rather than the usual $3,000.

Why you should buy the Corsair Vengeance i7400 Series

The first thing most folks check when it comes to gaming computers is the GPU; in this case, you get the RTX 4080, which has been somewhat controversial. On its own, the RTX 4080 sits in a difficult spot since it’s not as powerful as its price suggests, and it’s not great for 4k but too powerful for 2k. If you were buying the GPU individually, we might suggest against it, but since it comes with a bundle, it’s not a bad deal, and if you’re somebody who plays a lot of Fortnite or Apex Legends, you can game at 2k with super-high framerates, which is great. For everybody else, the RTX 4080 comes with 16GBs of VRAM, which works great for RTX DLSS, and you can use that to push the graphics and framerate up when playing at 4k, although be aware that DLSS is only available on a small set of games.

As for the rest of the specs, you get a mid-to-high-end Intel Core i7 13700K that will help avoid any bottlenecks and gives you the versatility to do a lot of stuff, from gaming to streaming to editing and production work. You also get 32GB of DDR5 RAM, the fastest on the market, and it is great if you want to do things like programming or CAD design that tend to be RAM-heavy applications. As for storage, you get a massive 2TB SSD, which will likely be more than enough to last you a few years, especially if you stream most of your content rather than store it locally.

Related

All in all, the Corsair Vengeance i7400 Series is an excellent pre-built gaming PC, and while we wouldn’t usually recommend the RTX 4080 on its own, for the total price of $2,900, it’s not too bad. It might also be worth checking out these Prime Day gaming laptop deals if you want something more portable.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals
Digital Trends Best Prime Day MacBook Deals

Prime Day deals are technically underway in mere hours, but we've already spotted some awesome MacBook deals you can shop today. If you're looking to save big on a new MacBook, this is your chance. There are sales across the internet with retailers other than Amazon getting involved with the sales event, including Walmart and Best Buy. Keen to see how you can save? We've done all the hard work for you and picked out the best MacBook deals around for this special time of year.
Today's best Prime Day MacBook deals
Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13-inch, 256GB SSD) -- $750, was $999

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, and nearly three years later, it's still a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with all the tasks that you have to accomplish each day. The device is equipped with a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display, and it's worth buying it just for that alone since you'll be spending hours at a time staring at the screen. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air also features a 256GB SSD for storage, 8GB of RAM, and a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Read more
Best Prime Day laptop deals: Save on Dell, Apple, Lenovo, and HP
Prime Day 2022 laptop deals graphic.

The full complement of Prime Day deals are mere hours away with Prime Day kicking off tomorrow and sure to save us all plenty of cash. However, while there's still technically a few hours left until the event starts, there are some big savings to be enjoyed already at Amazon as part of its early Prime Day deals. Also, other retailers are getting in on the act too with their own sales. This includes Best Buy, Walmart, and Dell. It's the ideal time to buy one of the best laptops for less. Read on while we take you through the best Prime Day laptop deals around right now, including many of the best laptop brands.
HP 14-inch laptop -- $150, was $200

The HP 14-inch laptop is a fairly basic laptop that still manages to run Windows 11. It does so in S Mode and it's not exactly going to be speedy, but if a Windows laptop is essential and your budget is low, it'll suffice. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Because of such hardware, count on saving a lot of your files to the cloud or using cloud-based apps. The 14-inch HD screen with micro-edge bezels and BrightView technology helps it look a bit better at least, while there's up to 11 hours of battery life.

Read more
Hurry — This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090 is $980 off
An Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop alongside a gaming monitor on a desk.

Alienware is one of the most popular names in gaming, and today you can get a great deal at Dell on the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. This is one of the more sought-after gaming desktops, and it’s loaded with impressive hardware for this deal, including the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. As built for this deal the Aurora R15 comes in at $3,700, and while that may seem like a lot, it’s a pretty impressive discount of $980 from its regular price of $4,680. Free shipping is included of you decide it’s the right gaming PC for you.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop
Despite all of the great options available when it comes to landing one of the best gaming desktops, Alienware often stands alone at the top of people’s gaming wishlist. The Aurora R15 gaming desktop is a great companion when taking on some of the best PC games, and as it’s build for this deal, there’s not much you could throw at it that it can’t handle. It has a 24-core Intel i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and the aforementioned NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which has 24GB of its own dedicated RAM. This is a pretty impressive build — all of these internals combine to create a powerful, fluid, and unflinching gaming experience.

Read more