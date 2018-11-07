Share

If you’re in the market for a new tablet that can replace your PC, and Apple’s newly announced iPad Pro isn’t cutting it for your needs, then Costco may have a deal for you. The wholesaler is offering a $200 discount on several configurations of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6. What’s notable about Costco’s deal is that both the Surface Pen and the keyboard cover, an accessory that’s essential in helping to transform the slate into a full laptop replacement, are both included in the price. Another bonus is that the deal is valid between November 16 and 26, so you don’t even have to wait until Black Friday to score the savings.

Currently, Costco’s two configurations are priced at $999 and $1,599, and to buy either option, you’ll need to have a valid Costco membership. Annual memberships start at $60, if you’re not already a member of the warehouse club. The cheaper $999 configuration ships with an 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and integrated Intel HD Graphics 620. The more expensive configuration includes a more powerful 8th-Generation Intel Core i7 processor and doubles the storage. While the cheaper model can be purchased online or at Costco’s warehouse, the more premium configuration is online-only, Costco noted in its holiday ad. Costco also includes its Concierge Service for technical support and extends the warranty to two years as part of the bundle.

Though both Costco bundles come with the pen and keyboard cover, you won’t have a choice on color — the Surface Pro 6 model that Costco is selling is only available in the platinum tone, and the keyboard accessory is the standard black Surface Type Cover, not the more premium Alcantara-lined Surface Pro Signature Type Cover. After the discount, the Core i5 bundle will cost $799, while the Core i7 package will retail for $1,399.

For comparison, Microsoft’s online store lists the lower-priced model at $899, but you’re getting a stand-alone tablet with no accessories included. Similarly, a comparable Core i7 listing currently asks $1,499 for the tablet only. The Surface Pro Type Cover in black adds another $129 to the price, while the Surface Pen cost $99. This means that even before Costco’s $200 off Black Friday deal, you’d still be saving $128. After the Black Friday promotion, you’ll be saving $328 on the bundle and get an extended warranty on top of everything. If you’re set on the color of your Surface Pro 6, unfortunately, you won’t be able to pick up the black variant through Costco’s bundle.