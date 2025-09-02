 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

A creator just turned his AI music into a record deal

Get ready for more of the same.

By
A robot playing the guitar.
Pexels

What happened? Oliver McCann, who goes by the artist name imoliver, has signed a deal with a record label. That’s not unusual in and of itself, but what is striking is that all of his music has been created by AI, which he puts to self-penned lyrics. It’s apparently the first deal of its kind and came after one of his tracks hit three millions streams on Spotify, Associated Press reported. McCann’s deal is sure to stoke the controversial debate about the growing role of AI in the music industry.

Why is this important?

  • Well, as McCann himself said: “I have no musical talent at all. I can’t sing, I can’t play instruments, and I have no musical background at all.”
  • This is sure to irk talented musicians who spend years learning their instruments while struggling to make a living out of their craft.
  • On top of that, the generative-AI software that McCann uses, like Suno and Udio, uses real artists’ music to train their AI models. 
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? As generative AI software grows in popularity, expect to see more deals like McCann’s. Whether you choose to embrace tracks that are wholly or partially constructed using AI is your choice, but prepare yourself as there’s going to be a lot more of them going forward. Meanwhile, AI companies and record labels are negotiating deals regarding the use of copyrighted music for AI model training, with revenue or compensation set to be shared among artists. It’s early days and the systems and relationships between AI companies and rights holders are still being worked out. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Fed up with AI slop? Here’s how DuckDuckGo can help
The DuckDuckGo logo.

If you’ve had enough of AI-generated images filling up your search results, then the DuckDuckGo search engine is here to help.

The Pennsylvania-based company recently announced an easy way to filter out AI-generated images from search results on its privacy-focused search engine.

Read more
Spotify hit band The Velvet Sundown comes clean on AI
The Velvet Sundown.

The Velvet Sundown burst onto the music scene in early June and in the space of just a few weeks gained an astonishing 400,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. 

But its bland music style, hyper-realistic band images, and lack of a digital footprint quickly led many people to suspect that the The Velvet Sundown was AI-generated. And it turns out they were right.

Read more
Watch John Oliver and a wood carver turn the tables on AI slop
This Week's John Oliver discussing AI slop.

Last Week Tonight frontman John Oliver put AI slop in the crosshairs in the latest edition of the popular HBO show. 

AI slop, for the uninitiated, is all the AI-generated imagery that’s starting to take over your feeds on sites like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, and Pinterest. The slop can also be AI-generated videos on YouTube, music on platforms like Spotify, and even e-books, news articles, and games. 

Read more