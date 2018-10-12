Digital Trends
Computing

Spoof Adobe Flash updaters are inserting cryptocurrency mining malware

Arif Bacchus
By
insecure cryptojacking is set to become the new malware epidemic cryptocurrency unsplash1

Cryptocurrency mining malware could be hiding in your Adobe Flash Update, according to new research from cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks. Although not a new hacking tactic, the latest analysis shows a significant spike in Adobe Flash updaters which can go on and hide in the background and do damage to Windows systems.

Per the research in the study, there were a total of 113 fake updaters discovered on the web, none of which are hosted on official Adobe servers. A spike in these URLs appeared as early as June 2018, and then again in September 2018. The research doesn’t make it clear how one can arrive at these, but it shows that spoof URLs are the likely root cause.

In a test of one of these URLs on August 24, Palo Alto Networks revealed that the bogus Adobe updaters go on to legitimately update Flash Player and throw an unsuspecting user to an official Adobe website on completion. Unfortunately, it also ends up embedding an “XMRig” mining bot in the process. That bot then runs in the background, making a CPU go 100-percent full force, mining “Monero” cryptocurrencies for hackers. There’s no warning, and the only way to tell where connections were going was by analyzing the networking traffic.

“This campaign uses legitimate activity to hide distribution of cryptocurrency miners and other unwanted programs. Organizations with decent web filtering and educated users have a much lower risk of infection by these fake updates,” explains Palo Alto Networks.

Cryptocurrency malware is not a new phenomenon and has sometimes proven tough to remove from infected systems. Back in May, one strain of this type of malware crashed the PCs of those who manually tried to kill off the mining process from the task manager.

Adobe is actually ending support for Flash Player in 2020 and wants content creators and consumers to move to the much more secure HTML 5 platform. The firm cited browser plugins in that decision, noting that these can disrupt secure environments, cause browser instability issues, and open up browsers to hacking. Flash is mainly obsolete anyway, and many browsers are already blocking the plugin from starting automatically. It’s all one step toward a safer internet for us all.

Don't Miss

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?
how to print from a Chromebook
Product Review

Samsung’s quick and versatile Chromebook Pro is the future of Chrome OS

Before the Pixelbook hit the market, the Samsung Chromebook Pro was the first premium 2-in-1 Chromebook of its kind. It's portable, stylus and touchscreen-enabled, and came with the Google Play Store installed right out of the box.
Posted By Brad Bourque, Mark Coppock
Dell XPS 8930 Review
Computing

The 5 budget rigs that prove PC gaming is for everyone

If you're looking for the best cheap gaming PCs you can buy, you have plenty of options. Our list of affordable gaming rigs includes the latest hardware from AMD and Nvidia, plus full support for VR headsets.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Blade 15 [Fall 2018] Base Model
Computing

Razer Blade 15 gives more bang for your buck, adds ‘mercury white’ edition

Razer introduced a new base model of its popular Razer Blade 15 laptop; gamers looking to get their hands on great hardware at a lower price are now in luck. Otherwise, pick up Razer's new "mercury white" limited-edition PC.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Best Desktop Computer Falcon Northwest Mach V
Computing

From hot rods to budget sleepers, our favorite desktops can handle anything

Are laptops overrated? Experience the power offered by the best desktop computer on the market today, whether you're in need of a budget solution or a fire-breathing, $4,000 premium gaming rig. These are the best desktop computers you can…
Posted By Jayce Wagner
intel 9 series cpu spectre 9th gen
Computing

Intel's 9th-gen chips could power your next rig. Here's what you must know

The Intel Core i9-9900K processor was the star of the show for consumers, but a powerful 28-core Xeon processor also led announcements. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Intel chipsets.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
windows 10 october update
Computing

Don’t install the Windows 10 cumulative update if you have an HP computer

The most recent cumulative update for the Windows 10 October 2018 Update is causing the blue screen of death on some HP devices. Only a small subset of people appear to be impacted. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
nvidia reveals geforce rtx 20 series graphics cards 2000 11
Computing

Why Intel and Nvidia controversies prove you should always wait for benchmarks

Pre-ordering any new hardware without independent testing is dangerous because you don't really know how good it is. That goes doubly so when pre-release tests from manufacturers are skewed in their favor.
Posted By Jon Martindale
RTX 2080
Computing

Gaming laptops with Nvidia’s flagship RTX cards could arrive by CES 2019

Rumors suggest that Nvidia will take the wraps off its flagship RTX graphics card for laptops at around CES 2019. If the timeline is accurate, this will mean we'll hear laptops with RTX GPUs announced at the show.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Computing

Google’s Pixel Slate could land in stores in time for Black Friday

Google's Pixel Slate should arrive by Thanksgiving, according to a leaked Best Buy listing. Though it will arrive in time for Black Friday, don't expect any discounts if you're looking to pick up Google's new Chrome OS tablet.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Andromeda Mockup 1
Computing

Patent filing shows Microsoft’s evolving efforts on foldable Andromeda device

Project Andromeda may be a taking a design twist, and it's not all bad news. Rather than the planned design with two distinct displays that could fold on a central hinge, Microsoft's latest patent reveal a single flexible display.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
skylum luminar sky enhancer 5 2 jim nix after
Photography

Luminar (re)touches the sky with a simple A.I.-powered slider

Tired of making complex masks to bring out the sky in a photograph? A.I. can do some of that enhancement for you with a new A.I. Sky Enhancer inside Skylum Luminar. The tool uses A.I. to apply the adjustment to only the sky.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
acer curved gaming monitor predator logo
Deals

The Acer Predator 17 gaming laptop can replace your desktop PC for $999

Gaming laptops have come a long way, and the Acer Predator series is a shining example. The Acer Predator 17 can be yours for just $999 for a short time. With its beefy hardware and 17-inch display, it rivals many custom-build desktop PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung brings lte to chromebook plys v2 plus 1
Computing

Enjoy the internet anywhere with LTE on the new Samsung Chromebook Plus v2

With the new addition of LTE, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 should now more enticing for consumers who just want a device for traveling and enjoying the internet wherever they go.
Posted By Arif Bacchus