Cyber Monday deal gets you this Dell laptop for only $300

While a lot of folks tend to focus on the higher-end Cyber Monday laptop deals, there are a lot of solid, affordable options as well if you just need something for the basics. For example, this Dell Inspiron 15 has a $30 discount off it’s usual $330 price, bringing it down to just $300. It’s a great day-to-day laptop and offers a good balance between cost and performance, although if you’d like something with a bit more punch, then check out these other Dell Cyber Monday deals as well. Just be sure to grab something quick, as stocks tend not to last long on Cyber Monday.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

With its low cost, you shouldn’t expect the Dell Inspiron 15 to match up to the performance of the top-tier models of the best laptops. However, what it can guarantee is dependability for simple functions such as doing online research, building reports, and making presentations, as its 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM are more than enough for those tasks. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will give you a good look at your projects while also serving as a decent display for watching streaming shows.

The Dell Inspiron 15 comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, which will give you ample storage space for your files. The laptop also has a built-in HD camera and an integrated microphone, so you won’t need anything else for making video calls and joining online meetings. For your other accessories, the Dell Inspiron 15 offers a total of three USB ports, a headset jack, and an HDMI 1.4 port.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

The Dell Inspiron 15, the laptop equivalent of a daily driver, is $30 off in the ongoing Cyber Monday deals from Dell, pulling its price down to just $300 from $330. If you manage your expectations, this device will prove to be a reliable partner. If that’s what you need, then go ahead and complete your purchase of the Dell Inspiron 15 as soon as possible. If you take too much time, you may miss this opportunity at savings, and we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance.

