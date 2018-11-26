Share

If you need a long battery life with your laptop, there are few — if any — that can compete with Microsoft’s Surface Book 2. Better yet, it’s a powerful, capable laptop and supremely light tablet thanks to its clever, detachable hinge. The only downside is its price, but this Cyber Monday you can get one for $200 less than usual.

There are so many good laptops and tablets in Microsoft’s Surface line that picking the right one for you is actually quite difficult. While the Surface Book 2 would be a fantastic buy for just about anyone, it is a little overkill for many users. If you need big power and want all of the benefits its versatile form factor and onboard hardware brings, there is little else, even in the Surface range, that we’d recommend over it.

Microsoft is discounting all configurations of the Surface Book 2 this Cyber Monday, though not all deals are as good as others. You can get $50 off the base model, which gives you the 13.5-inch screen with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. For much more sizeable savings, the 15-inch model with 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7 CPU, and 256GB of storage is now priced at $2,300. That’s not cheap, but it’s a much more attractive price than its typical $2,500 asking price.

Oddly enough, the price is the same if you opt for the 13.5-inch version with that same internal hardware configuration. Although that version is more portable, we recommend the larger one as the extra screen real estate comes in handy when working and playing.

Those savings are mirrored in both the 512GB and 1TB storage configurations, costing $2,700 and $3,100, respectively.

For a look at all of the other great deals available this Cyber Monday, make sure to check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday laptop deals. If you have a little more cash to burn then we have dedicated pages to just about everything on sale this Cyber Monday, as well as a general page with an even wider array of offers, all hand picked by our experts.