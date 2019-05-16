Digital Trends
Computing

Cybercrime gang that stole $100M busted in international effort

Trevor Mogg
By

Fighting cybercrime is a hugely complex and challenging endeavor, but an international police effort spanning six countries has just succeeded in dismantling a notorious criminal network that allegedly stole around $100 million from more than 40,000 victims.

The gang reportedly used the extremely powerful GozNym banking malware to infect victims’ computers, allowing them to nab their login details for online banking. The information was used to steal money from their accounts and launder those funds using U.S. and foreign beneficiary bank accounts controlled by the defendants, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday. The victims comprised mostly U.S. businesses and their financial institutions.

GozNym is a combination of two other pieces of malware — Gozi and Nymaim. The IBM X-Force Research team that discovered GozNym said the malware took the most powerful elements of each one. “From the Nymaim malware, it leverages the dropper’s stealth and persistence; the Gozi parts add the banking Trojan’s capabilities to facilitate fraud via infected internet browsers,” the team said, adding: “The end result is a new banking Trojan in the wild.”

“Unprecedented international effort”

Those behind the investigation described it as an “unprecedented international effort” involving law enforcement officers in the U.S., Germany, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, and Bulgaria with additional input from Europol and E.U. judicial agency Eurojust. The breakthrough in the case came with the first arrest in December 2016, eight months after the malware was unleashed.

Ten defendants in five countries are accused of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Five of the accused are still on the run and believed to be in Russia.

The GozNym gang exemplified the concept of “cybercrime as a service,” the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Alexander Konovolov, 35, of Tbilisi, Georgia, is accused of being the primary organizer and leader of the network, assembling the team of cybercriminals after reading posts on underground online forums where hackers advertised their specialized technical skills. Konovolov is currently being prosecuted in Georgia.

Working in partnership

U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady of the Western District of Pennsylvania spoke about the investigation during a meeting this week at Europol’s headquarters in the Netherlands, together with his international partners.

“International law enforcement has recognized that the only way to truly disrupt and defeat transnational, anonymized networks is to do so in partnership,” Brady said.  “The collaborative and simultaneous prosecution of the members of the GozNym criminal conspiracy in four countries represents a paradigm shift in how we investigate and prosecute cybercrime.”

Brady added: “Cybercrime victimizes people all over the world. This prosecution represents an international cooperative effort to bring cybercriminals to justice.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know
Surface Laptop First Impressions
Deals

Amazon deal: Save hundreds on a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 or Surface Laptop

Microsoft might be known for Windows, but it makes some solid hardware, too: The excellent Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and innovative Surface Laptop are both on sale right now on Amazon at discounts of up to 44%.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best wi-fi extenders
Computing

The top Wi-Fi extenders for improving your wireless signal at home or work

Your network is only as good as your Wi-Fi signal. In this guide we'll recommend to you five of the best Wi-Fi extenders to help boost your network, to make sure you have wireless signal everywhere in your home.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

The best all-in-one PCs look good and have great performance in a compact package

An all-in-one PC are the perfect way to reduce desktop clutter and simplify your computing experience. Balancing performance, display quality, and value, these are the best all-in-one PCs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia reveals geforce rtx 20 series graphics cards 2000 11
Computing

Nvidia’s counter to AMD Navi might be new Turing GPUs with faster memory

Nvidia may be working to counter AMD's upcoming Navi graphics cards by producing revised 2000-series GPUs. According to a new rumor, it's planning to launch revised RTX cards with faster memory.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

The best wireless keyboards will see you right, no matter your device

Want to do more with your tablet than surf the web and watch videos? If so, you need a Bluetooth keyboard. These are the best wireless keyboards you can buy right now, whatever your preference.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
SanDisk Extreme MicroSD
Computing

SanDisk’s $450 microSD card adds 1TB more storage to your Surface Pro

Need more storage for your Surface Go, Surface Pro 6, or Galaxy S10? You're in luck, as SanDisk's microSDXC Extreme card is now available for purchase, allowing you to add 1TB of storage to your device for $450.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
could ai based surveillance predict crime before it happens us technology artificial intelligence
Emerging Tech

San Francisco won the battle, but the war on facial-recognition has just begun

San Francisco has become the first city in America to ban facial recognition. Well, kind of. While the ruling only covers certain applications, it's nonetheless vitally important. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
microsoft surface pro 6 review 3
Computing

Best Buy flash sale drops the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 down to its lowest price

Amazon recently slashed prices on the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop, but Best Buy is offering an even bigger bang for your buck. Today only, score your Microsoft Surface Pro 6 to the lowest price we've seen.
Posted By William Hank
Photo of Chromebook laptop
Computing

Windows on a Chromebook is a dead dream, but something better could replace it

Recent code updates posted in Chromium Gerrit indicate that Google has canceled Project Campfire, ending its plans to let Chromebooks dual boot Windows and Chrome OS. Is hope all but lost on this popular feature?
Posted By Anita George
Stock photo of Intel 9th gen core processor
Computing

Zombieload forces a choice between performance and security. What will you do?

Intel has handled the recent discovery of a security vulnerability in its CPUs with confidence, a contrast to its reaction to Spectre and Meltdown. But with ZombieLoad, performance and security seem to be at odds, and you have to choose.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best laptop deals chromebook featured
Computing

The Dell XPS 13 headlines the best laptop deals for May 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 1950X Review
Computing

Is Threadripper dead? If so, AMD has made a huge mistake

Think Threadripper is dead? Think again. AMD's flagship CPU line might not be on this year's roadmap, but it's not dead and could well bring some amazing new enhancements when it returns.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to manage multiple Instagram accounts
Social Media

6 easy ways to archive all of your favorite Instagram videos

Saving Instagram videos should be just as easy as taking a screenshot. So, we've put together a list of the best apps and tools that save your favorite Instagram videos onto your phone or computer.
Posted By Alina Bradford, Gannon Burgett