Lenovo frequently has some of the best laptop deals around albeit with a caveat involved. Before we get to that though, you can buy a Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 for $229, technically reduced from $939 so you save a huge $710. However, all Lenovo deals are a little sneaky with their previous prices because the site uses an estimated value system. The idea is that Lenovo gathers together prices from Lenovo as well as third-party retailers to find out the worth of its products. In reality, that means a somewhat inflated estimated value price. However, whatever the original price was, $229 for a laptop with a touchscreen is pretty great. Intrigued? Keep reading while we break it down.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5

If you’ve been considering one of the best 2-in-1 laptops but can’t afford to go that big, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 could be the one for you. Made by one of the best laptop brands around, it offers exceptional value for money. It has an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of memory which doesn’t sound too exciting but is just about workable when using Windows 11 Home. Better than that though is its 128GB of SSD storage which is a big improvement over the eMMC storage we often see on systems in this price range.

Of course, the highlight here is the display. The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 has an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen so you can get hands-on with whatever you’re working on. Its 360-degree hinge means you can easily rotate it to suit your needs, effectively switching the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 into a tablet when you need it to be. It’s been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and passed more than 200 durability tests so it’s certainly built to last. Its display is also a Corning Gorilla Glass display so it’s impact and scratch resistant. It can even handle a drop from up to three feet, while the keyboard is water resistant and has mechanically anchored keys so they can’t be pried out.

As you’re probably starting to figure out, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 is well-designed for younger users who may be clumsier with their first laptop. It’s still good for adults too though thanks to its low price and extensive flexibility.

Whatever your intentions towards the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5, it’s at a great price right now at Lenovo at $229. If you want a super cheap touchscreen laptop, this will suit your needs, provided you don’t mind it being a little slow. The deal is likely to not last for long so snap it up now if it’s for you.

