 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Flash deal drops the price of this Lenovo laptop from $939 to $229

Andrew Morrisey
By

Lenovo frequently has some of the best laptop deals around albeit with a caveat involved. Before we get to that though, you can buy a Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 for $229, technically reduced from $939 so you save a huge $710. However, all Lenovo deals are a little sneaky with their previous prices because the site uses an estimated value system. The idea is that Lenovo gathers together prices from Lenovo as well as third-party retailers to find out the worth of its products. In reality, that means a somewhat inflated estimated value price. However, whatever the original price was, $229 for a laptop with a touchscreen is pretty great. Intrigued? Keep reading while we break it down.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5

If you’ve been considering one of the best 2-in-1 laptops but can’t afford to go that big, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 could be the one for you. Made by one of the best laptop brands around, it offers exceptional value for money. It has an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of memory which doesn’t sound too exciting but is just about workable when using Windows 11 Home. Better than that though is its 128GB of SSD storage which is a big improvement over the eMMC storage we often see on systems in this price range.

Of course, the highlight here is the display. The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 has an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen so you can get hands-on with whatever you’re working on. Its 360-degree hinge means you can easily rotate it to suit your needs, effectively switching the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 into a tablet when you need it to be. It’s been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and passed more than 200 durability tests so it’s certainly built to last. Its display is also a Corning Gorilla Glass display so it’s impact and scratch resistant. It can even handle a drop from up to three feet, while the keyboard is water resistant and has mechanically anchored keys so they can’t be pried out.

Related

As you’re probably starting to figure out, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 is well-designed for younger users who may be clumsier with their first laptop. It’s still good for adults too though thanks to its low price and extensive flexibility.

Whatever your intentions towards the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5, it’s at a great price right now at Lenovo at $229. If you want a super cheap touchscreen laptop, this will suit your needs, provided you don’t mind it being a little slow. The deal is likely to not last for long so snap it up now if it’s for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Lenovo Memorial Day sale brings big discounts on laptops, PCs, and more
lenovo legion pro 7i review design

Lenovo has a huge sale going on as part of its early Memorial Day offerings. Often one of the best places to check out for laptop deals as well as gaming laptop deals, it's an even more tempting place to look at the moment. Laptops start from just $265 with extensive offers on accessories, monitors, and more.

Even better, you can save up to $100 when you use the code SURPRISEOFFER at the checkout, depending on how much you're spending. With so many items on sale, we recommend clicking the button below to see exactly what's out there. If you want a little more insight, keep reading while we take you through some highlights.

Read more
This Lenovo laptop just had its price slashed from $3,199 to $749
Engineer, wearing a hard hat, works on the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s as another engineer works in the background.

You can always count on Lenovo to have some of the best laptop deals around. They consistently discount their best laptops, like the Yoga, IdeaPad and (spoiler alert) ThinkPad by thousands of dollars. While we don't always trust their system for estimating a laptop's value, we do know that their deal prices are nothing to scoff at. For instance, this Lenovo ThinkPad P14s laptop has an MSRP of $3,199. That's probably a stretch. Regardless, the laptop is currently down to just $749, which is a fantastic price for such a powerful device. Read more about it below, then grab it before Lenovo cuts off the deal.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s
As one of the best laptop brands, you can be safe knowing that the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s is worth paying attention to. The laptop has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. There's even a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia T500 but don't count on it being great for gaming, as it's pretty dated. More interesting is the 14-inch full HD display with 300 nits of brightness and a backlight to help with performance.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this Lenovo laptop for $200
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.

If you only need a cheap laptop for everyday use, don't spend more than $200. Thanks to great laptop deals like this, you can grab fairly powerful name brand laptops for budget laptop prices. This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is down to just $200 after a $130 discount when you buy it at Best Buy. We have no guarantee that this deal will last through the weekend, so grab it soon.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1
The IdeaPad is Lenovo's budget and midrange line of laptops, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is firmly on the more affordable end of the spectrum. That means you shouldn't expect it to match up to the speed of the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but for a device that's meant to carry out basic functions, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 won't let you down. With its AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, and 4GB of RAM, you'll be able to do online research, check social media, and watch streaming content on the laptop without much trouble.

Read more