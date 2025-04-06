 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

DeepSeek readies the next AI disruption with self-improving models

By
DeepSeek AI chatbot running on an iPhone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Barely a few months ago, Wall Street’s big bet on generative AI had a moment of reckoning when DeepSeek arrived on the scene. Despite its heavily censored nature, the open source DeepSeek proved that a frontier reasoning AI model doesn’t necessarily require billions of dollars and can be pulled off on modest resources.

It quickly found commercial adoption by giants such as Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo, while the likes of Microsoft, Alibaba, and Tencent quickly gave it a spot on their platforms. Now, the buzzy Chinese company’s next target is self-improving AI models that use a looping judge-reward approach to improve themselves.

Recommended Videos

In a pre-print paper (via Bloomberg), researchers at DeepSeek and China’s Tsinghua University describe a new approach that could make AI models more intelligent and efficient in a self-improving fashion. The underlying tech is called self-principled critique tuning (SPCT), and the approach is technically known as generative reward modeling (GRM). 

Homepage of DeepSeek's mobile AI app.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

In the simplest of terms, it is somewhat like creating a feedback loop in real-time. An AI model is fundamentally improved by scaling up the model’s size during training. That takes a lot of human work and computing resources. DeepSeek is proposing a system where the underlying “judge” comes with its own set of critiques and principles for an AI model as it prepares an answer to user queries. 

This set of critiques and principles is then compared against the static rules set at the heart of an AI model and the desired outcome. If there is a high degree of match, a reward signal is generated, which effectively guides the AI to perform even better in the next cycle. 

The experts behind the paper are referring to the next generation of self-improving AI models as DeepSeek-GRM. Benchmarks listed in the paper suggest that these models perform better than Google’s Gemini, Meta’s Llama, and OpenAI’s GPT-4o models. DeepSeek says these next-gen AI models will be released via the open-source channel. 

Self-improving AI?

Interacting with Therabot AI App.
Dartmouth College

The topic of AI that can improve itself has drawn some ambitious and controversial remarks. Former Google CEO, Eric Schmidt, argued that we might need a kill switch for such systems. “When the system can self-improve, we need to seriously think about unplugging it,” Schmidt was quoted as saying by Fortune.

The concept of a recursively self-improving AI is not exactly a novel concept. The idea of an ultra-intelligent machine, which is subsequently capable of making even better machines, actually traces all the way back to mathematician I.J. Good back in 1965. In 2007, AI expert Eliezer Yudkowsky hypothesized about Seed AI, an AI “designed for self-understanding, self-modification, and recursive self-improvement.”

In 2024, Japan’s Sakana AI detailed the concept of an “AI Scientist” about a system capable of passing the whole pipeline of a research paper from beginning to end. In a research paper published in March this year, Meta’s experts revealed self-rewarding language models where the AI itself acts as a judge to provide rewards during training.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says AI development is being optimized by OpenAI’s o1 model and has entered a recursive phase: “we are using AI to build AI tools to build better AI” pic.twitter.com/IHuFIpQl2C

— Tsarathustra (@tsarnick) October 21, 2024

Meta’s internal tests on its Llama 2 AI model using the novel self-rewarding technique saw it outperform rivals such as Anthropic’s Claude 2, Google’s Gemini Pro, and OpenAI’s GPT-4 models. Amazon-backed Anthropic detailed what they called reward-tampering, an unexpected process “where a model directly modifies its own reward mechanism.”

Google is not too far behind on the idea. In a study published in the Nature journal earlier this month, experts at Google DeepMind showcased an AI algorithm called Dreamer that can self-improve, using the Minecraft game as an exercise example. 

Experts at IBM are working on their own approach called deductive closure training, where an AI model uses its own responses and evaluates them against the training data to improve itself. The whole premise, however, isn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

Research suggests that when AI models try to train themselves on self-generated synthetic data, it leads to defects colloquially known as “model collapse.” It would be interesting to see just how DeepSeek executes the idea, and whether it can do it in a more frugal fashion than its rivals from the West. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
The next big role for ChatGPT could be… a brownie expert?
Depiction of a brownie and ChatGPT.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool has found widespread adoption, from assisting with academic work and domain-specific deep research to speeding up drug discovery. People are also loving its Ghibli image generation so much that the user load is “melting” OpenAI’s GPU stack. The next major avenue for ChatGPT could be quite a delicious adventure.
Specifically, the AI chatbot could speed up the sensory testing of brownies, potentially speeding up the development of new flavors, too. The folks over at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign recently published a study analyzing the potential of ChatGPT as a sensory taster for various types of brownies.

A whole new role
In the food industry, expert sensory evaluation is a huge thing. Technically referred to as organoleptic, it’s all about studying the impact of food items on various human senses. Think of taste, smell, sight, touch, texture, and even the sound. It is then tied to the emotional and sentimental side of tasting a certain food item.

Read more
Clinical test says AI can offer therapy as good as a certified expert
Interacting with Therabot AI App.

AI is being heavily pushed into the field of research and medical science. From drug discovery to diagnosing diseases, the results have been fairly encouraging. But when it comes to tasks where behavioral science and nuances come into the picture, things go haywire. It seems an expert-tuned approach is the best way forward.
Dartmouth College experts recently conducted the first clinical trial of an AI chatbot designed specifically for providing mental health assistance. Called Therabot, the AI assistant was tested in the form of an app among participants diagnosed with serious mental health problems across the United States.
“The improvements in symptoms we observed were comparable to what is reported for traditional outpatient therapy, suggesting this AI-assisted approach may offer clinically meaningful benefits,” notes Nicholas Jacobson, associate professor of biomedical data science and psychiatry at the Geisel School of Medicine.

A massive progress

Read more
Opera One puts an AI in control of browser tabs, and it’s pretty smart
AI tab manager in Opera One browser.

Opera One browser has lately won a lot of plaudits for its slick implementation of useful AI features, a clean design, and a healthy bunch of chat integrations. Now, it is putting AI in command of your browser tabs, and in a good way.
The new feature is called AI Tab Commands, and it essentially allows users to handle their tabs using natural language commands. All you need to do is summon the onboard Aria AI assistant, and it will handle the rest like an obedient AI butler.
The overarching idea is to let the AI handle multiple tabs, and not just one. For example, you can ask it to “group all Wikipedia tabs together,” “close all the Smithsonian tabs,” “or shut down the inactive tabs.”

A meaningful AI for web browsing
Handling tabs is a chore in any web browser, and if internet research is part of your daily job, you know the drill. Having to manually move around tabs using a mix of cursor and keyboard shorcuts, naming them, and checking through the entire list of tabs is a tedious task.
Meet Opera Tab Commands: manage your tabs with simple prompts
Deploying an AI do it locally — and using only natural language commands — is a lovely convenience and one of the nicest implementations of AI I’ve seen lately. Interestingly, Opera is also working on a futuristic AI agent that will get browser-based work done using only text prompts.
Coming back to the AI-driven tab management, the entire process unfolds locally, and no data is sent to servers, which is a neat assurance. “When using Tab Commands and asking Aria to e.g. organize their tabs, the AI only sends to the server the prompt a user provides (e.g., “close all my YouTube tabs”) – nothing else,” says the company.
To summon the AI Tab manager, users can hit the Ctrl + slash(/) shortcut, or the Command + Slash combo for macOS. It can also be invoked with a right-click on the tabs, as long as there are five or more currently running in a window.
https://x.com/opera/status/1904822529254183166?s=61
Aside from closing or grouping tabs, the AI Tab Commands can also be used to pin tabs. It can also accept exception commands, such as “close all tabs except the YouTube tabs.” Notably, this feature is also making its way to Opera Air and the gaming-focused Opera GX browser, as well.
Talking about grouping together related tabs, Opera has a neat system called tab islands, instead of color-coded tab groups at the top, as is the case with Chrome or Safari. Opera’s implementation looks better and works really well.
Notably, the AI Tab Commands window also comes with an undo shortcut, for scenarios where you want to revert the actions, like reviving a bunch of closed tabs. Opera One is now available to download on Windows and macOS devices. Opera also offers Air, a browser than puts some zen into your daily workflow.

Read more