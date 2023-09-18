This Dell 27-inch gaming monitor is 50% off right now

Dell has one of the best monitor deals for avid gamers at the moment. Right now, you can buy the Dell 27-inch G2723HN gaming monitor for $130 which is a massive 50% off the regular price of $260. An ideal addition to anyone’s gaming setup, it’s also a fantastic price. That’s why we’re going to take a quick look at what to expect from it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell 27-inch G2723HN gaming monitor

For gaming, you need as big a screen as possible, but you also want a good quality one. With the Dell 27-inch G2723HN gaming monitor, you get a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 on an IPS panel. It has a 165Hz refresh rate which is perfect for ensuring no risk of motion blur or other display issues. It’s also AMD FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatible, so adaptive sync helps with keeping the picture silky smooth at all times. Like the best gaming monitors, it also has a great response time of 1ms gray-to-gray. With support for 99% sRGB, you’re guaranteed a good-looking image with fantastic clarity and consistent colors. You get the choice of three different profiles including one designed with RPGs in mind, one for sports, and one for FPS games. Settings differ with FPS increasing brightness and sharpness while Sports increases saturation for moving objects, and RPG enhances the overall color and brightness.

As with Dell’s other best monitors, there’s also Dell ComfortView Plus which cuts down on blue light emissions and protects your eyes from eyestrain over extended periods of time. Other useful extras include narrow bezels so it’s perfect for a multi-monitor setup (and potentially more tempting as you’d effectively get two for the price of one here), and it has cool-looking vents that keep the monitor running cool while also looking good.

Ideal for gamers, whether they’re PC players or console players, the Dell 27-inch G2723HN gaming monitor is down to just $130 at Dell right now. A considerable saving of $130 or 50% off the regular price, this is a deal you won’t want to miss out on. Check it out now by hitting the buy button below.

